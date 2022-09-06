Unli-pasta, anyone? Mama Lou’s offers ‘endless pasta’ for just P550 per head

Go carb or go home! Chow on unlimited orders of Mama Lou's Truffle Pasta, Tuyo Pasta, Vongole Olio, Lasagna, and more!

MANILA, Philippines – Ready, set, carbs! You can never have too much pasta, and Mama Lou’s Italian Kitchen fully agrees – the homegrown restaurant is offering customers “Endless Pasta” for days for just P550 per head!

Prepare to get stuffed this September because on September 5, 6, 7, 12, 13, 14, 19, 20, 21, 26, 27, and 28, customers can enjoy unlimited orders of Mama Lou’s Bucatini Amatriciana, Carbonara, Pesto al Pollo, Lucio’s Truffle, Spaghetti Bolognese, Vongole Olio, Spaghetti Meatballs, Lasagna, Spaghetti Con Tuyo, Arrabbiata, and Truffle Mac and Cheese in all Mama Lou’s branches.

Note that flavors and refills are only available until supplies last on that day. Guests can refill their plate with one pasta serving of their choice, only if the last serving of pasta has already been finished. Guests must not leave any leftovers, take home any leftover pasta, and share their pasta with companions.

Mama Lou’s special 12th anniversary treat can also be availed in Nonna’s branches in Madison and Robinsons Galleria.

Mama Lou’s, which was founded in 2010, has branches in BF International, Nuvali, Venice Grand Canal Mall, Evia Lifestyle Center, UP Town Center, Ayala Feliz, Circuit Makati, North Exchange, Ayala The 30th, Alabang Hills, and Ayala Manila Bay. – Rappler.com