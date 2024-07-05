Manam spin-off ‘hayop’ roars into Singapore this July

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

House Crispy Sisig and Watermelon Sinigang (now with wagyu) are heading to Amoy Street for The Moment Group's first international venture!

MANILA, Philippines – Get ready, Singapore! The Lion City is about to get its first “taste” of Metro Manila’s iconic House Crispy Sisig this July with the opening of “hayop,” The Moment Group’s first restaurant venture abroad.

The spin-off of Filipino restaurant Manam is set to open in Singapore’s Chinatown district along Amoy Street.

HAYOP. The Moment Group’s first international venture is opening along Amoy Street in Chinatown, Singapore. Photo courtesy of The Moment Group

The Moment Group – also behind Ooma, 8Cuts Burgers, Mo’ Cookies, and Din Tai Fung – promises to bring a “bold fusion of Filipino flavors” to adventurous eaters and homesick Filipinos alike, as it has always been a dream for them to showcase Filipino food and “our brand of Filipino hospitality” beyond the Philippines.

“The name hayop, borrowing loosely from Filipino vernacular meaning ‘beast,’ is also a hyperbolic expression for something amazing,” co-founders Eliza Antonino, Abba Napa, and Jon Syjuco, co-founders of The Moment Group, told Rappler.

Hayop! Ang sarap

hayop will feature Manam’s iconic House Crispy Sisig on the menu and a luxurious twist to the crowd-favorite Watermelon Sinigang made with wagyu instead of beef short ribs.

HOUSE CRISPY SISIG. Photo courtesy of The Moment Group

Other Singapore-exclusive dishes include Kinilaw, featuring cured hamachi in a spiced chili vinaigrette; and Adobong Dilaw, a different rendition of pork belly adobo infused with turmeric and coconut milk.

ADOBONG DILAW. Photo courtesy of The Moment Group

Designed to evoke warmth and modernity, hayop’s exteriors and interiors blend cozy familiarity with contemporary flair, creating a warm, homey ambiance.

RESTAURANT INTERIORS. Photo courtesy of The Moment Group

“I think it’s a very significant time for Manam to be able to go offshore,” said Antonino. The plan is for hayop to keep Filipino food nostalgic and recognizable to Filipinos living abroad, embracing the best local ingredients “wherever that may be in the world.”

WATERMELON SINIGANG WITH WAGYU. Photo courtesy of The Moment Group

“Here, best-in-class renditions of Filipino fare are whipped up with a deft application of poetic license and classical technique,” Antonino added.

HAMACHI KINILAW. Photo courtesy of The Moment Group

“We hope that Filipinos and non-Filipinos alike will have something to feast on when inside the hayop dining room – be it light or richer fare, nostalgic or new, the menu has a diverse spread of dishes from our personal memories and our collective history,” said Napa.

hayop is set to open its doors sometime in July. The restaurant encourages guests to reserve their tables in advance through amoy.street@hayopnimanam.com or by calling +6580289012. – Rappler.com