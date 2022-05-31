Love mango? Try this shortcake made with the sweet, golden fruit

MANILA, Philippines – Mad about mango and crazy over cake? There’s a new dessert that certified mango lovers will enjoy – it’s local bakery Sainte Anne’s new Mango Bloom Shortcake (P3,200) available starting May 22.

Yup, that’s all real and fresh mango slices you see! Saint Anne only uses the sweetest ripe yellow mangoes, with no preservatives, artificial colors, and flavorings added. Just all natural ingredients for this mango-filled dessert!

The cake is delicate and light on the inside as it is beautiful and eye-catching on the outside, perfect for festive occasions or family celebrations at home. It features a light, soft, and slightly moist vanilla shortcake with modest layers of chantilly cream and juicy, fresh mango bits in between. What takes the cake (pun intended), however, are the generous slices of fresh mango meticulously placed on each inch of the towering cake.

Nothing is too sweet – the cake itself and the cream are just right – but what gives it that punch of sweetness are the soft, ripe mangoes. The famous local fruit really shines in this refreshing dessert, which is best enjoyed chilled.

Sainte Anne bakes its cakes in small batches to guarantee homemade freshness. They also came out with a strawberry mango shortcake in July 2021.

Sainte Anne’s Mango Bloom Shortcake is available for delivery, with at least two days of lead time. Sainte Anne’s hubs are located in New Manila and Ayala Alabang. To order, you can leave a message on Instagram. – Rappler.com