Manila’s Southbank Cafe + Lounge debuts on Asia’s Best Bars list for 2024

SOUTHBANK LOUNGE. The cafe and bar in Muntinlupa City is 82nd on Asia's Best Bars list for 2024.

It's the first time for the Melbourne-inspired 'drinking room' in Alabang and Estancia Mall to make the cut

MANILA, Philippines – Drinks up! Homegrown restaurant Southbank Cafe + Lounge debuted on Asia’s Best Bars list for 2024, making a splash at 82nd out of 100.

The cafe-by-day and lounge-bar-by-night concept is a self-proclaimed “drinking room” known for its technique-heavy cocktails and Melbourne-inspired ambiance. With branches in Alabang in Muntinlupa City and Estancia Mall in Pasig City, Southbank is a gastronomic hub inspired by the coffee, cuisine, and drinks of Melbourne, Australia.

The World’s 50 Best Academy calls Southbank’s approach to drinks “decidedly modern,” using the latest techniques and ingredients, which are “described in an accessible way via a beautifully illustrated menu.” The academy mentions the bar’s signature drink, the Strawyo Haze – strawberry distillate, citric and malic acids, tonic water, and flower and lemon peel garnish.

“Guests are also encouraged to request bespoke creations made with in-house ingredients or stick with classic cocktails. The food menu complements the drink selection, offering all-day breakfast and international mains,” the academy wrote.

Southbank Cafe + Lounge placed above other notable Asian bars such as Firefly in Bangkok (ranked 83rd), Sidecar in New Delhi (84th), and The Sailing Bar in Nara (85th). There were also several entries from Tokyo, Shanghai, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh, Taipei, Jakarta, and Mumbai. In 51st place was Soko in Seoul.

In January, Southbank was named part of the World’s 50 Best Discovery list.

This is the fourth year that Asia’s Best has released the 51st to 100th winners of the Best Bars list ahead of the first 50.

In 2023, Makati City’s The Curator returned to the list at 34th, reclaiming the title of Best Bar in the Philippines, while The Back Room at Shangri-La at The Fort in Bonifacio Global City ranked 75th.

The Asia’s 50 Best Bars list is curated from the votes of a 265-member academy, consisting of a gender-balanced group of bartenders, bar owners, drinks writers, and cocktail aficionados.

The live awards ceremony for Asia’s 50 Best Bars list will take place in Hong Kong on Tuesday, July 16. – Steph Arnaldo/Rappler.com