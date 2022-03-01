They’re back! McDonald’s Korean, Japanese-inspired items return to menu

The new 'Flavors of Asia' menu brings backs the Ebi Burger, K-Chicken Burger, Nori Shake Shake Fries, Matcha Sundae, and more!

MANILA, Philippines – Remember McDonald’s limited edition Ebi Burger in 2019? How about their K-Chicken Burger in 2020? If you’ve been missing these “Flavors of Asia,” then say annyeonghaseyo and konichiwa to the comeback of McDonald’s Japanese and Korean-inspired items!

The Asian-inspired crossover menu reintroduces the fast food resto’s 2019 Flavors of Japan line, which includes the Lent-friendly Ebi Burger with tempura-coated shrimp patty, Thousand Island sauce, and lettuce in between buns; Nori Shake Shake Fries; and Matcha Sundae.

Photo courtesy of McDonald’s Philippines

For those K-razy over anything Korean, McDonald’s 2021 Taste of Korea menu makes its return as well – there’s the K-Chicken Burger with crispy chicken fillet, cheddar cheese, kimchi-gochujang dressing, and sesame seed buns; Honey Butter Shake Shake Fries; and Strawberry Banana Sundae.

Both burgers – along with medium fries and drink – cost P195 a meal. For small sizes, it costs P175. You can also upgrade your fries to either Nori or Honey Butter variants for P5. The sundaes cost P32 each.

For their 2019 Flavors of Japan menu, McDonald’s offered a Teriyaki Samurai Burger and Sakura Float, and for their 2021 Taste of Korea menu, they had also had a K-Beef Burger.

McDonald’s new Flavors of Asia menu is available for a limited time only starting Wednesday, March 2 for dine-in, take-out, drive-thru, and McDelivery from all branches nationwide. – Steph Arnaldo/Rappler.com