Ramen party! You can get Mendokoro’s food truck for private events at home

In the mood for noods? You can now enjoy Mendokoro and Yushoken's signature ramen for your private parties and special occasions!

MANILA, Philippines – There ain’t no party like a ramen party, and you can have one right in your home with Mendokoro Ramenba’s and Yushoken’s new private food truck!

Customers can exclusively book the food truck of Nippon Hasha – the restaurant arm behind the popular ramen joints and Marudori – for private events set in your chosen location. The food truck’s menu serves the famous shio, shoyu, and tantanmen ramens, as well as gyoza, aji tamago, and drinks.

Party packages are customizable, depending on the number of guests, how many servings are needed, and availability of ingredients. The minimum number is 50, 75, and 100 guests. For the first package ordered, the minimum required number of guests is 5.

The private food truck can run for three hours at your event, excluding the two hours for ingress and one hour for egress. An additional fee will be incurred for every hour past the 3-hour run, and if the event falls on a holiday.

Nippon Hasha said that they will be implementing a 10-km service area radius from its Libis, Quezon City commissary to “preserve and maintain the quality of the food truck’s operations.” An additional fee will be charged for every succeeding 5 km after the 10 km mark.

The outdoor food truck will need a potable water line stub-out, an electricity line of 30-60 amp, and wastewater line stub-out provisions “for a smoother business flow of operations.”

Interested ramen lovers and customers can inquire about the new private food truck service via email at events@nipponhasha.com. – Rappler.com