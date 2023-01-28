Menu, prices: Tagaytay’s Tsokolateria now in Metro Manila

The cacao cafe's first Metro Manila branch in SM Aura, BGC is now on soft launch!

MANILA, Philippines – Tagaytay City’s artisanal cafe Tsokolateria has finally made its way to Metro Manila!

The well-known dining destination spot opened its first out-of-town branch at the Level 5 Skypark of SM Aura Mall, Bonifacio Global City (BGC), Taguig City.

TSOKOLATERIA AT SM AURA. Photo courtesy of Martin/Facebook

The homegrown name that’s “famous for everything cacao and everything local” announced its soft launch on social media on Friday, January 27. The contemporary and cozy space boasts ceiling-to-floor glass walls and the distinct homey ambiance of the Tagaytay flagship branch.

INTERIORS. Photo courtesy of Martin/Facebook

Onto the menu! Tsokolateria Manila’s Pandesal Bruschetta options include Adobo Flakes (P350), Quezong Puti (P290), Croque Madame (P360), Calamares (P335), Spicy Sardines (P220), and the Bruschetta Pandesal Platter (P990) of nine pieces.

Each order from the All-Time Favorites menu includes a plate of black mountain rice, eggs, and spicy vinegar. Options are Salpicao & Sriracha (P399), Bacon Lechon Kawali (P450), Smoked Bangus (P440), Seafood Trio of fried bangus, dried fish spada, and danggit (P520), Adobo Overload (P475, and Bagnet Sisig with Cacao Garlic (P320).

SPICY TUYO PASTA. Photo courtesy of Martin/Facebook

As for the Pasta Locales, there’s Carbonara (P450), Spicy Tuyo Pasta (P470), Aligue Pasta (P350), and Malunggay Pesto (P340); and for the Appetizers, there’s Pugon Baked Brie (P399), Sizzling Molten Queso (P485), and Sisig Arancini (P350). Soups and salads include Pinoy Caprese (P365), Ceasar Salad (P365), and Roasted Kalabasa with Quezong Puti Soup (P370).

TABLEA CHAMPORADO. Photo courtesy of Martin/Facebook

For some Tsoko Sweetness, there’s the Tablea Champorado (P570) served with bacon lechon and dried spada and Tsoko Fruit Fondue (P430) of seasonal fruits.

TSOKO MALLOWS. Photo courtesy of Martin/Facebook

Of course, it isn’t Tsokolateria without its signature tablea house blends in solo and double sizes – the Tsoko Ah (P150, P280); Tsoko Eh (P150, P280); Tsoko Mallows (P180, P340); Frozen Hot Tsoko (P180, P340); and Tsoko Ah with Lechon Disk (P190; P370). Note that not all menu items may be available yet.

In November 2022, soon-to-open tarpaulins were spotted in both SM Aura and at the second level of Greenbelt 5, Makati City. The Makati City branch’s opening date has yet to be confirmed.

Tsokolateria was founded in 2015 at The Boutique Bed & Breakfast along Emilio Aguinaldo Highway, Tagaytay City, Cavite. The brand opened a second branch in Baguio City a few years later. It is known for expertly infusing local cacao in both its sweet and savory dishes.

The local cafe is usually located beside Filipino restaurant Pamana and/or Hawaiian BBQ Ribs, which are all restaurants of the Happy Concept Group. – Rappler.com