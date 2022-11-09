Food
This Quezon City baker’s meringue fudge brownie is chocolate on chocolate

Brownie points for this moist, fudgy milk chocolate brownie topped with a crisp and airy chocolate meringue!

MANILA, Philippines – Have you ever had a meringue-slash-fudge brownie? Now’s the time to try one out! Home-based baker Your Critical Baker specializes in a dessert called Andrea’s Fault, a scraggly-looking pastry that’s one part fudgy chocolate brownie and other part airy-crisp meringue.

It’s called Andrea’s Fault because home baker Candace put a “positive spin” on a manageable neurological condition of hers that “strangely flares up” when earthquakes happen. “I live pretty high up so I get a good amount of shaking where I’m at,” she told Rappler.

Oddly inspired by the tremors she gets during these flare-ups, she created Andrea’s Fault, a twin decker candy-over-brownie dessert that resembles a quake-stricken land but tastes like a chocoholic’s heaven on earth.

What you’re getting is a soft, fudgy, and moist milk chocolate brownie base that’s topped with coarsely-chopped walnuts and almonds for a delicate crunch. On top of that are small pieces of slightly chewy dark and milk chocolate candy, and then a final pillowy layer of heavenly chocolate meringue with a cracked and crisp top crust. It’s a melody of different textures, but with one solid flavor: chocolate. And no, it isn’t cloyingly sweet nor nakaka-umay.

Andrea’s Fault costs P1,150 for the Small Fault and P1,550 for the Big Fault.

If you’re a hardcore matcha enthusiast, Your Critical Baker also has a version that’s as earthy as they come. The Andrea’s Fault 2 uses a mocha brownie instead, topped with caramelized white chocolate, the same nuts, and matcha meringue with a generous dusting of pure matcha powder on top. The brownie itself was good, but because I’m not too keen on the strong grassy flavor of matcha, I prefer the first variant.

Andrea’s Fault 2 costs P1,700 for the Big Fault and P1,200 for the Small Fault. Have both with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, because why not?

Your Critical Baker’s confections are made without any preservatives or artificial sweeteners, flavors, and colors. They are home-baked upon request for maximum freshness; nothing is pre-made.

Andrea’s Fault is of limited production, so it’s best to order in advance! Your Critical Baker’s hub is located in Eastwood, Quezon City. You can place your orders via Instagram. – Rappler.com

Steph Arnaldo

If she's not writing about food, she's probably thinking about it. From advertising copywriter to freelance feature writer, Steph Arnaldo finally turned her part-time passion into a full-time career. She's written about food, lifestyle, and wellness for Rappler since 2018.
