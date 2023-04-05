LIST: Metro Manila restaurants open on Holy Week 2023

MANILA, Philippines – For many families, Holy Week in the Philippines is usually a time of reflection and prayer, and an opportunity to spend quality time together. If you’re looking for available dine-in options for the family this Holy Week, here are a few restaurants around Metro Manila that are open on certain (if not all) days of the Holy Week!

The Bistro Group

The Grid Food Market at Power Plant Mall

Tasteless Food Group

The Moment Group

Coco Ichibanya

UCC Coffee

Frankie’s New York Buffalo Wings

Yabu House of Katsu

Max’s Restaurant

Mendokoro Ramenba & Yushoken

Kuya J’s

FooDee Global Concepts Group

Mimi & Bros

The Nikkei Group

Barcino

Ginza Japanese Restaurant

– Rappler.com