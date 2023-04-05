LIST: Metro Manila restaurants open on Holy Week 2023

Take note of these schedules!
MANILA, Philippines – For many families, Holy Week in the Philippines is usually a time of reflection and prayer, and an opportunity to spend quality time together. If you’re looking for available dine-in options for the family this Holy Week, here are a few restaurants around Metro Manila that are open on certain (if not all) days of the Holy Week!
The Bistro Group
The Grid Food Market at Power Plant Mall
Tasteless Food Group
The Moment Group
Coco Ichibanya
UCC Coffee
Frankie’s New York Buffalo Wings
Yabu House of Katsu
Max’s Restaurant
Mendokoro Ramenba & Yushoken
Kuya J’s
FooDee Global Concepts Group
Mimi & Bros
The Nikkei Group
Provenciano at Maginhawa
Barcino
Ginza Japanese Restaurant
– Rappler.com
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.