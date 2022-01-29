LOOK: MUJI opens first ‘MUJI Kitchen’ in Tokyo

MANILA, Philippines – Lifestyle brand and Japanese retailer MUJI opened its first kitchen service outlet in late January called MUJI Kitchen, located at the busy Higashi Ikebukuro subway station in Tokyo, Japan.

MUJI Philippines shared photos of MUJI’s new overseas “small community-based store,” which “enhances food assortment and daily necessities” such as kitchen utensils and cleaning supplies. According to MUJI, the new store concept aims to be a reliable spot in the neighborhood, where residents, tourists, and commuters can buy what they need within walking distance.

“By introducing shops rooted in the area around Ikebukuro and selling representative products of the shop, MUJI aims to be a convenient and familiar shop for people working and living in the area,” they wrote.

The photos show certain areas of the beautiful store, complete with wooden, minimalist interiors, warm lighting, organized displays, and everything a MUJI Kitchen would need – shelves of MUJI kitchenware, utensils, cooking accessories, and cleaning tools, as well as MUJI’s signature line of snacks, instant meals, sweets, and more.

The MUJI Kitchen also boasts a display of hot meals that customers can order for takeout as packed meals – based on the photo, there are Japanese vegetable side dishes, seafood and fish entrees, noodles, rice, and more.

As expected, MUJI Philippines customers had to ask if Metro Manila would be getting their own MUJI Kitchen anytime soon. In a Facebook comment, MUJI Philippines said that there are no plans to open one just “yet,” but “rest assured that [they] will make an official announcement once [they] do.” Fingers crossed! – Steph Arnaldo/Rappler.com