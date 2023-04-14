LOOK: New Museya Kafé opens at Ayala Museum

NOW OPEN. Museya Kafe is now open at Ayala Museum.

The new al fresco coffee spot is helmed by Chef Margarita Forés of Cibo fame

MANILA, Philippines – How does a museum and coffee date sound? You can now merge your “artistic fascination” with art and history and your craving for “delicious caffeination” at the newly-opened Museya Kafé, located at the ground floor lobby of Makati City’s Ayala Museum.

Museya Kafé, which opened on Wednesday, April 12, is helmed by Asia’s Best Female Chef of 2016 Margarita “Gaita” Araneta-Forés of Cibo and Lusso fame. Breezy outdoor seating is located beside the Greenbelt entrance of the museum at the al fresco Café by the Garden area. It’s open from 10 am to 9 pm daily.

Guests can expect locally-sourced Arabica coffee, as well as sandwiches, snacks, smoothies, and desserts from Chef Gaita’s newest café.

Ayala Museum is located in Greenbelt 4, Makati Avenue, Makati City. The renowned arts, culture, and history museum is open from Wednesdays to Sundays from 10 am to 5:30 pm. – Rappler.com