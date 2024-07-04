From farm to table: What you’ll find at National Food Fair 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Regional delicacies, condiments, chocolates, handwoven bags, atbp! The Department of Trade and Industry's annual fair is happening until July 7 in SM Megamall.

MANILA, Philippines – For one week, SM Megamall is going to be a melting pot of regional cultures, local delicacies, beverages, and artisanal crafts!

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) launched 2024’s Bagong Pilipinas National Food Fair at Halls 1-3 of Megatrade Hall, 5th level, Mega B, SM Megamall from July 3 to July 7.

PHOTO BACKDROP FOR SELFIES. Fore Esperanza/Rappler

The initiative is meant to promote local entrepreneurship and the country’s economic growth, DTI-MDG Undersecretary Maria Cristina Roque said during the media launch on July 3. She said that the DTI has been providing this platform for local businesses to thrive for the past ten years, and the support given by consumers is what keeps it running annually.

Gulay at iba pang pampahaba ng buhay

The halls are filled with people: individuals strolling around, fathers doing grocery restocks, mothers searching for coffee, teenagers capturing memories with photos, and children running around with chocolates. The event provides a convenient opportunity for families who need various items but don’t want to visit multiple locations.

SPOTLIGHT ON PH AGRICULTURAL SECTOR. Fore Esperanza/Rappler

You’ll feel like you’re in the province as tons of fresh produce welcome you to the fair – all the freshly harvested vegetables of “Bahay Kubo” are here, as well as fruits and produce. Even balut (fertilized duck egg) and sardines are available for purchase.

BALUT AND PENOY. Fore Esperanza/Rappler

There are over 50 crop choices, with the cheapest options priced at P20.

Regional diversity

The halls of SM were transformed to represent the different cultures and delicacies per region.

A stall from Guimaras stood out with the yellow color of the island’s famous sweet mangoes. Just from the smell, you can understand why it’s called “Mango Capital of the Philippines.”

Walk further to the northwest side of the hall and you’ll see stalls from Vigan with frozen products like Ilocos longganisa and the iconic empanada paired with Ilokano spiced suka (vinegar).

Lisbos’ Cacao Trading said their chocolate dip is Bacuag’s version of affordable nutella. Fore Esperanza/Rappler

It’s no secret that Cacao or Cocoa beans are one of Mindanao’s prized agricultural commodities. For this reason, the stall Lisbos Cacao Trading from Bacuag parades their homegrown chocolate products.

SNACKING NEEDS FROM PILIPINUT. Fore Esperanza/Rappler

DTI National Food Fair 2023’s winner for the 1st National PFN Trail Mix Competition is Greenminds’ Pilipinut, hailing from Cagayan de Oro. Datu Makadingding, Co-founder and Horticulturist of Greenminds, showed up this year bringing the award-winning snack and advertising the hard work of 14 ethnolinguistic tribes around the Philippines whose harvests made them win happen.

This business has helped build water supplies, bridges, and more for the communities involved.

Cattleya & Rose Gourmet Foods Trading from Project 8, Quezon City won the Katha Award for the Sagana Coconut Spread a premium, dairy-free, and plant-based “butter” made from pure coconut oil.

SAGANA COCONUT SPREAD. Fore Esperanza/Rappler

An unsalted and salted version of Cattleya & Rose Gourmet Foods Trading’s Coconut Spread is free for guests to try. They also have brownies.

There’s something for the adventurous eaters in Davao chocolatier Coco Dolcé’s stall. Their dark chocolate is chili-flavored, and weirdly, the combination works! For those who like to keep it simple (like me), Coco Dolcé’s milk and dark chocolate choices are for you.

CHOCOLATE FROM DAVAO. Fore Esperanza/Rappler

Household needs

After all that shopping, guests may need a sturdy eco-bag to put their local goodies in. At the right side of the stage are stalls selling handwoven, colorful bags.

Owner of Binuhat Arts & Crafts poses with one of their best-sellers. Fore Esperanza/Rappler

Binuhat Arts and Crafts Trading from Dinagat is an eco-conscious merchandise made by mothers and students from the province.

“Ang DTI Trade Fair, malaking tulong talaga sa akin kasi dala ko ‘yong buong community namin which is composed of mothers who weave their dreams and ‘yong market, masasabi kong gamay na ng DTI who to invite,” Binuhat Arts and Crafts Trading owner told Rappler.

(The DTI Trade Fair is a big help to me because I bring my whole community with me, which is composed of mothers who weave their dreams and the market. I can say that DTI knows who to invite.)

There’s so much to see and experience in this year’s fair! Booths by government and private sectors are also present. For the whole duration of the fair, renowned chefs will showcase their skills and offer valuable culinary insights with business talks and workshops for Micro-, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs).

With over 200 exhibitors from different regions of the Philippines, the week-long event is an experience that will show guests the incredible talent and passion that makes Filipino cuisine unique. – with reports from Fore Esperanza/Rappler.com

Fore Esperanza is a Rappler intern.