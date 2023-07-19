Support local! Negros Trade Fair 2023 returning in September

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Enjoy Negrense delicacies and crafts at the country's longest-running trade fair at Glorietta!

MANILA, Philippines – Mark your calendars! The 37th annual Negros Trade Fair 2023 (NTF) is heading once again to the Glorietta Activity Center in Makati City from September 26 to October 1.

NTF is under the Association of Negros Producers (ANP) and is the country’s longest-running trade fair. This year, it will showcase a wide range of Negrense delicacies, handicrafts, local fashion, and art from over 20 small-to-medium-scale local businesses.

The theme for 2023 is Anuma, which means “to take care of” in Hiligaynon. The fair’s logo – created and conceptualized by Stephanie Hilado-Lindaya – aims to “encapsulate the rich tapestry of Negrense culture, as well as celebrate the boundless generosity, warm hospitality, and open-heartedness that define Negrenses.”

According to NTF, some of the tentative exhibitors present for the fair are:

Food

Felicia’s Pastry Shop

Pueblo Quan

Virgie’s Homemade

Shiena’s Peanuts

Ereñeta Manaloto Chorizo

Clara’s Food Products

Satoca

Margie’s Cakes and Pastries

Casa Carmela

Sugarlandia

T-Flavors

Ading’s Gourmet

Crafts, fashion, accessories

Handmade by Princy

Vallehermoso Helping Hands Foundation Inc.

Chievs Stone and Crystals

Donata by: Kate

Negrense Volunteers for Change (NVC) Foundation

Vicmik Enterprises Inc.

Furniture, organic items

Babylans

Art Energy

Fresh Start Organics Inc.

Christdel Garden

Trival Oil

Happy Beginners School of Learning will also be at the event.

The 36th NTF was held in September 2022 for five days, also at the Glorietta Activity Center. It was the fair’s first on-ground event since 2019, after being paused due to the pandemic. In 2021, the trade fair went online. – Rappler.com