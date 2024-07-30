Did Potato Corner change its BBQ flavor powder? 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – A scan through Potato Corner’s Facebook page — particularly its recent post on its “fiery and smoky” BBQ fries flavor — will tell you that PotCor fans are not happy.

The Filipino fries chain seems to be facing some “heat” for allegedly switching its OG barbecue flavor powder to something different. Netizens from the Philippines and even abroad have been noticing the new and not-so-improved difference in taste.

“Boo! The original BBQ is the reason why I love Potato Corner all these years. Boo! Company acquisitions shouldn’t make the product worse,” one user wrote in the comments section.

Others begged PotCor to “bring the old BBQ flavor back,” saying they “don’t like the new powder.”

“I miss it so much. I’ve been to a few branches and the powder is not the same,” one user said.

“It doesn’t give the same satisfaction as the old one. Please ask your distributor and bring the old BBQ powder back,” another quipped.

“Change is good, but this type of change isn’t.”

I recently tried Potato Corner’s BBQ flavor from the One Bonifacio High Street branch, and I can say that the powder was less orange and vivid in color. The spice and umami did taste slightly subdued, and even a bit sweeter.

A Potato Corner franchisee also said they were not informed that any products would be changed.

Reaching out to Potato Corner on Monday, July 29, to confirm if they changed the BBQ powder, the brand’s response was: “Thank you for reaching out to us and sharing your experience with our BBQ flavor. We’re looking into it to ensure you always get the flavor you love. Let us know if there’s anything else we can assist you with. Thank you.”

Potato Corner — known for its fries in BBQ, cheese, sour cream, and other limited flavors — opened its first branch in the Philippines in October 1992 and began franchising the year after. It has over 1,000 stores in the country, with international outlets in Canada, Indonesia, the United States, Panama, Australia, Thailand, Hong Kong, Cambodia, Singapore, Vietnam, Kuwait, Malaysia, Canada, Myanmar, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, and the United Arab Emirates. – Rappler.com