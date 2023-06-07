Pan de Amerikana in Katipunan is closing its doors permanently

The bakery's iconic Katipunan branch is known for its funky upside-down structure and freshly-baked wheat pandesal

MANILA, Philippines – Our world has turned upside down, and not in a good way, because the iconic “upside down” Pan de Amerikana branch along Katipunan Avenue, Quezon City is closing its doors for good.

The restaurant and bakeshop announced that it will close down permanently by June 30, and thanked their customers for more than a decade of patronage.

The quirky branch is known for its wacky, countryside-themed exteriors – an upside-down house that even has a car parked from the ceiling. Chairs, tables, and plants can also be found dangling from the ceiling inside, just over the heads of dining patrons.

Pan de Amerikana’s origins started with baker and architect Dionisio Salvador Sr., who baked and sold wheat pandesal mostly to Americans in the 1950s. It wasn’t until 2005 that his son, Jundio, would expand the bakery into a restaurant in Marikina. In 2010, the Katipunan branch opened its doors.

Pan de Amerikana in Marikina remains open to serve the famous wheat pandesal and giant ensaymada, among other baked goods and Filipino comfort food. The homey garden restaurant, which also serves as an events place, is particularly popular among birthday celebrants looking to do photoshoots. It is also home to the Eugene Torre Chess Museum, named after the living chess legend and first Filipino and Asian to gain the title of Grandmaster.

Patrons can still visit Pan de Amerikana on Katipunan Avenue, St. Ignatius Village, Quezon City until June 30. It is open from 7 am to 9 pm. The Marikina branch is located at General Ordoñez cor. Maroon Street, Brgy. Concepcion Dos, Marikina City. – Sophie Gonzaga/Rappler.com

Sophie Gonzaga is a Rappler intern.