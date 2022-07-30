Eat as much Pancake House chicken as you can for P399

How much Pan Chicken Fillet or Nuggets can you finish in 2 hours?

MANILA, Philippines – Your cheat weekends just got better! Pancake House is now giving hungry customers the chance to feast on as many Pan Chicken Plates as you can for only P399, on the All-You-Can Weekend of Friday, July 29 to Sunday, July 31.

Dine-in customers can have as many rounds of Pancake House’s 4-Piece Pan Chicken Nuggets or 1-Piece Pan Chicken Fillet for a maximum of two hours.

Each plate also comes with a variety of Pan Chicken side dish pairings – you may choose from Pancake House’s Spaghetti, Creamy Carbonara, Golden Brown Waffle, or Plain Rice. You can also add an extra dip of choice to your meal for an additional P35 – the flavors available are BBQ, Smoky Mustard, and the new Garlic Parmesan.

BTW: Your plate will only be refilled once your current plate has been licked clean. Each unli promo comes with bottomless Iced Tea too, which can be upgraded to Coca-Cola in a can for an additional P40.

Customers who avail of the promo will be identified with stickers on their clothing. Guests are not allowed to share or have leftovers.

Pancake House previously held other All-You-Can Weekends on the weekends of July 15 to 17 and 22 to 24.

The unlimited Pan Chicken Plates promo is available for a limited time in all Pancake House branches nationwide, except NAIA 3 and Camaya Coast. Hopefully, the chain opens up more unli-weekends in the next month!

Pancake House joins other all-you-can-eat promos, like Barrio Fiesta’s Crispy Pata-All-You-Can and Max’s Group’s EDSA Eats Buffet. – Rappler.com