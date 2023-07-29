This family-owned resto in Quezon City serves comfort food from mom’s own recipes

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Steaks, fried chicken, pasta, and more! Neighborhood favorite Pat&Pat is owned by the Gregorio family and is located along Capitols Hills Drive.

MANILA, Philippines – The family that eats together… builds a restaurant together! This is pretty much the story behind neighborhood resto Pat&Pat, located at Capitol Greenstreet, Capitol Hills Drive, Quezon City, and owned by the entrepreneurial Gregorio family of five.

The cozy joint, which opened last November, is the spontaneous brainchild of husband and wife tandem Patrick and Marichele Gregorio and their three kids Martin, Patricia, and Angela. As regulars of Capitol Greenstreet’s Pancake House and Pho Hoa branches, the foodie family would always eye the empty space at front. “What’s opening next?” they’d wonder in anticipation, until Patrick decided that the answer would finally be… his very own restaurant.

PAT&PAT IN CAPITOL GREENSTREET. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

Armed with his wife’s family recipes and entrepreneurial experience owning JTs Manukan and Buffalo’s Wings N’ Things franchises, Patrick and Marichele got to work. “The journey stemmed from the excitement of creating concepts in the food business and bringing those concepts to life. Nandoon ‘yung excitement sa pag-create, sa pagkaroon ng sariling brand (The excitement comes from creating and having your own brand),” Patrick told Rappler.

Pat&Pat started with a “strong foundation” in operations, sourcing a team of “experienced staff” from Outback Steak Restaurant, whom Patrick said were “already experts in excellent customer service.” To him, customer service is and should be any restaurant’s main pillar. “This played a crucial role in ensuring a smooth opening and a high standard of service right from the beginning,” he said.

A ‘pat’ on the back

While building the concept, they agreed that Marichele’s well-loved recipes had to take centerstage. From there, the concept was solid – Pat&Pat would be all about family favorites and reliable comfort food.

The name was initially supposed to be along the lines of “Marichele’s Café,” but they were afraid “na baka masyadong namang tita,” Marichele quipped. They had to stand out, so Marichele jokingly suggested combining her husband’s name Patrick with her daughter Patricia’s, and it stuck.

“The name Pat&Pat aligns with our family-oriented theme. It represents our focus on serving food that appeals to both the older generations and the younger,” Patrick said. “By combining our names, we wanted to create a memorable brand that reflects our personal touch and family’s commitment to the business.”

The Gregorio touch is everywhere – aside from the name, Pat&Pat’s best-selling Martin’s Fried Chicken is named after the eldest son, while the upcoming private function room will be named after youngest daughter Angela Gabrielle. It is a family affair; even Patricia took care of the marketing and branding of Pat&Pat despite not graduating with that background.

OUTDOOR SEATING. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

Since its opening, Pat&Pat has steadily increased its loyal customer base of families who mostly live in the subdivisions nearby. More than being regulars, these faces have become friends, fulfilling the Gregorios’ dream of building a community-centric family brand that’s unassuming, open, and welcoming.

A seat at the family table: What to expect

“Our menu is a collaborative creation, reflecting the ideas and inputs of our entire team, including the chef, staff, and even our children,” Patrick said, made up of dishes they regularly enjoy at home.

We visited the restaurant on a rainy Friday night, thankful we were seated indoors but also regretful that we couldn’t enjoy the patio seating, which looked breezy, spacious, and conducive for barkada get-togethers. Inside, however, we felt right at home, thanks to the homestyle interiors, warm lighting, and attentive service.

HOMEY INTERIORS. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

In terms of the menu, I didn’t know what to expect at first; I hadn’t heard of Pat&Pat prior to my visit, and I was also wondering how this comfort food-themed restaurant would stand out from the many others. However, I was pleased about Pat&Pat’s take on the classics – it was familiar but not bland and boring, with most of its dishes crave-able and not too pricey. Plus, the service was very impressive – our dishes took less than ten minutes to arrive at our table!

For our appetizers, we tried the Ahi Tuna (P399), slices of fresh tuna rubbed with Pat’s seasoning, lightly seared on the outside and served with cabbage and a tasty wasabi dressing that delivered quite the kick. Taste-wise, it’s a likable version of a black pepper and sesame-crusted seared tuna.

SEARED AHI TUNA WITH WASABI DRESSING. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

Texture-wise, it was a bit too firm and chewy at first, like it was just chilled. However, after coming back to the dish minutes later, the texture improved after it seemingly “defrosted” – it was softer to the bite, almost like sashimi.

MUSHROOM CROSTINI. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

We also got the Mushroom Crostini (P329), which features toasted French bread, chive aioli, shiitake mushrooms, and Swiss cheese. Personally, I would’ve preferred the bread to be more toasted and crunchy and the cheese slices more melted, but other than that, it was a comfortingly earthy and cheesy snack to tide us over before the main course.

PAT’S ONION SOUP. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

I also had to get Pat’s Onion Soup (P199), and it couldn’t have been a more perfect partner to the rainy evening, especially for its price. It was a warm, comforting bowl of savory, beefy broth, slightly sweetened by a generous serving of soft, caramelized onions and balanced by the slight tanginess from dry wine. The thick slice of cheese-topped bread soaks the soup right up. Perhaps the only aspect I was looking for in this version was that baked, top layer of melted gooey gruyere cheese on top.

MARTIN’S FRIED CHICKEN. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

We also tried one of Pat’s Favorites, Martin’s Fried Chicken (P539) – 550 grams of seasoned, breaded, and deep-fried chicken with country-style gravy. It’s a value-for-money dish that can be easily shared among three or four people. It’s simple yet high-quality home-style fried chicken you’d crave for; golden-brown and crispy skin encasing juicy and moist dark and white meat. The chicken pieces are hefty, too!

USDA PRIME GRADE RIB-EYE STEAK. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

Known as Pat&Pat’s specialty, the Signature Steaks are not to be missed out on. We tried the USDA Prime Grade Rib-Eye that costs around P2,500 for 350 grams, and cheaper if you opt for less grams. It’s served with Pat’s signature compound butter and two sides of your choice, so we chose roasted garlic mashed potato (the roasted garlic flavor wasn’t very prominent) and steamed veggies.

COOKED MEDIUM-RARE. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

We requested for medium-rare, and that is exactly what we got – a glistening pink-reddish hue in the center of the well-seasoned steak, with those sinful meat juices seeping out. The meat is served as a whole, but you can also request to have your steak cut into strips like we did, for easier sharing. It was a moderately soft, litid-free steak that was encrusted with a smoky, textural, and paprika/cumin-forward rub that sealed the deal and made this steak its rightful own and memorable in flavor.

THREE-CHORIZO PASTA. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

The pasta dishes we chose were equally memorable as well – we enjoyed the best-selling Three-Chorizo Pasta (P399). Spaghetti is mixed with punchy garlic and the umami-filled fattiness and oils of three kinds of crumbled salty chorizo, making for a hearty, savory, aglio olio-inspired pasta.

GOURMET TUYO FARFALLE. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

Chele’s Gourmet Tuyo Farfalle (P389) was also a comforting goodie I’d order again – the tomato-based pasta is mixed with sun-dried tomatoes and gourmet tuyo in olive oil. If you love the combo of salty tuyo and tangy-sweet tomatoes, you’ll gravitate towards this dish too.

We were stuffed by the end of the meal, but not in that gross, heavy way. The dishes tasted homemade and freshly-cooked with love – it didn’t taste commercialized, artificial, or hurriedly made. The dining experience felt like enjoying a well-cooked feast at home or at a loved one’s; the food was simple, straightforward, and didn’t try to be anything other than what it was made to be – well-made, familiar, comforting, and worth a second visit with more friends and family.

SPIRIT-FREE REFRESHERS. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

Pat&Pat also has a breakfast menu from 7 am to 11 am, with dishes like steak and eggs and fried chicken and waffles. They also serve desserts, cocktails, sangria, beers, and spirit-free drinks (try the Frozen Lemonade, Strawberry Mint, and Cucumber Lemonade)!

What’s ahead

There are loose plans to open a second Pat&Pat branch in the future – most likely in Bonifacio Global City – but as of now, the family is focused on expanding its flagship space, its offerings, and its clientele.

The Gregorio family never stops at just one venture, despite admitting that running a family-owned business can be challenging at times, especially because Patrick and Marichele also have other commitments and the children are still building their own careers.

“But we believe in encouraging our kids not to limit themselves to just one path. We support their pursuits in various areas while also teaching them how to manage and contribute to the family business,” Patrick said.

“One of the most rewarding aspects of having a family-owned business is really the joy of creating something together, and building something meaningful for us and the community that we are part of. Exploring, learning, growing, and building together, keeping our family strong… that’s what’s really at the heart of everything,” he added. – Rappler.com

Pat&Pat is open on the ground floor of Capitol Greenstreet, Capitol Hills Drive, Quezon City. It is open daily from 7 am to 9 pm, and until 10 pm on Fridays and Saturdays. For reservations, you can DM them on Instagram or call 0960-254-5969.