Would you dare? Barrio Fiesta announces Crispy Pata-All-You-Can Night

MANILA, Philippines – Get your cholesterol level ready, because it’s cardiac delight night at Barrio Fiesta’s Pata-All-You-Can Night on Friday, starring the Filipino restaurant’s best-selling crispy pata.

Announced on Thursday, July 7, the special promo is happening on Friday, July 8, at Barrio Fiesta’s SM City North EDSA Branch from 6 pm to 10 pm for P799 a head. The poster says “Ultimate Crispy Pata Fridays,” so it may be a regular weekly thing from now on (just don’t tell your doctor)!

Photo from Barrio Fiesta’s Facebook page

Barrio Fiesta, known for its traditional Filipino fare and boodle fights, has over 50 restaurants in the Philippines and abroad combined. The “Pambansang Pata” is the usual star of the show for many Filipino families dining at Barrio Fiesta – the popular pork main dish features a sinfully, deep-fried pork leg that’s crunchy on the outside and juicy on the inside, served with a dipping sauce of soy sauce, vinegar, and onions. Barrio Fiesta is also known for its kare-kare.

Other homegrown restos have also gotten into the “unlimited, all-you-can-eat” trend – Japanese chain Hanako is offering a Sushi-All-You-Can promo for P599, and Mimi & Bros recently held Unli Fried Chicken Day at P550 per head. – Rappler.com