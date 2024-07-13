LOOK: Behind the scenes at Chef Tony’s Popcorn factory in Bulacan

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Chef Tony Elepano and the factory's plant operations head give us a sneak peek of how the beloved crunchy snack is made!

MANILA, Philippines – Have you ever wondered how your favorite snack is made? If you’ve always loved Chef Tony’s Popcorn, you might love it even more knowing how the well-loved popcorn is made.

The local brand has been sourcing the finest ingredients to perfect the crunch and flavor of each popcorn kernel since 15 years ago. Founded by Chef Tony Elepano in 2005, Chef Tony’s started as a small popcorn cart in a family-owned cemetery in Calamba, Laguna.

More than a decade later, the household brand thrives on its foundation of innovation and quality with every handmade batch. On June 28, Rappler had the privilege of witnessing firsthand how the iconic popcorn is produced as we were invited by Chef Tony’s TikTok Shop to visit Chef Tony’s factory in Jolly Industrial Park, Barangay Parulan, Plaridel, Bulacan.

POSE. (From L to R) Plant manager Rene Galyalo and Chef Tony Elepano. Photo by Kila Orozco/Rappler

We also got to interview Chef Tony and his plant operations head, and learned how he turned a simple idea into a crunchy, sweet gourmet sensation.

From kernel to crunch

Chef Tony’s Popcorn remains a success thanks to the rigorous standards its production team upholds. Rene Galyalo, the man at the helm of plant operations, shared how they ensure each popcorn tub meets the brand’s high standards.

“The process begins with carefully receiving materials,” Galyalo said in an interview with Rappler.

STORAGE. Raw materials are stored in temperature-controlled warehouses. Photo by Kila Orozco/Rappler

“We have stringent systems to guarantee the quality and safety of the ingredients we receive.” These materials are stored in temperature-controlled warehouses to maintain their integrity.

Once the raw materials are ready, they are prepared according to Chef Tony’s proprietary recipes.

POP. Fresh corn kernels before the popping process. Photo by Kila Orozco/Rappler

“In our popping area, we cook the popcorn in kettles to ensure even cooking and flavor consistency,” Galyalo added. The cooked popcorn then moves to the tabbing area, where they are packed into the iconic plastic tubs.

Before packaging, each batch undergoes a rigorous quality check. The popcorn passes through a metal detector and lot coding process to ensure safety and traceability. The tubs are labeled with Chef Tony’s signature branding and pass through a shrink tunnel for additional safety measures before being boxed for storage and distribution.

PROCESS. Freshly popped popcorn on a conveyor belt. Photo by Kila Orozco/Rappler

The brand strictly adheres to Food and Drug Administration regulations and good warehousing practices. Each step of their process undergoes rigorous checks to prevent contamination and ensure the highest quality.

During our visit, we noticed how they inspect raw materials for cleanliness and quality before storage and batching. Watching the cooking process was fascinating – extra precautions are taken to avoid contamination from the equipment. Their quality system is rock-solid, ensuring each kernel pops to perfection without a hitch.

PACKED. The manual metal-detecting process after packaging in tubs. Photo by Kila Orozco/Rappler

But it doesn’t stop there. Chef Tony’s also manages logistics with an in-house delivery system. By avoiding third-party logistics services, they maintain greater control over the transportation process, upholding their high product quality and reliability standards. This means that Chef Tony’s ensures the popcorn you love is as fresh and delicious as possible from the moment the kernels arrive to the second they hit the shelves.

Crunchy innovation

Chef Tony’s journey began with a vision to “elevate snacking.”

“When we started, the snack market was quite limited,” he shared with Rappler. “I wanted to translate my culinary skills into the snacking world and create something using ingredients I love.”

He realized popcorn was a viable canvas and began experimenting in his restaurants. The first product he developed was the original caramel popcorn.

“I was obsessed with the shape of the popcorn and wanted to create a product that didn’t get stuck in your teeth. We aimed for a very thin coating, which led to the creation of our original caramel flavor,” he added.

The brand is known for its adventurous flavors, such as its newly released adobo and kare-kare.

“We use natural ingredients to create authentic flavors. For example, our adobo flavor includes real soy sauce, garlic powder, and laurel leaves. It’s about creating an experience that resonates with our customers,” Chef Tony said.

We had the chance to savor Chef Tony’s newest innovation: Filipino ulam-inspired flavors like adobo and kare-kare popcorn. The adobo flavor offered a distinct fusion of vinegar, soy sauce, and the distinct aroma of laurel leaves, capturing the essence of this classic dish. Meanwhile, the kare-kare popcorn delighted with its nutty and delicious taste, reminiscent of the traditional Filipino peanut sauce.

When asked about consumer skepticism toward unconventional flavors, Chef Tony encourages everyone to “try something new” as he aims to show that local flavors can be excellent in a snack format. “Embracing local flavors helps us share our culture with the world,” he added.

A popping success

The journey from concept to market was not without its challenges – Chef Tony emphasized the importance of innovation and attention to detail. The tub’s unique design, which requires a squeeze to open, quickly became synonymous with Chef Tony’s brand.

“It’s not just packaging; it’s part of the brand experience. When people see the tub, they immediately know it’s Chef Tony’s,” he said as he is also committed to sustainability, especially in their packaging design.

READY. Packaged and ready for the shelves. Photo by Kila Orozco/Rappler

Remember to squeeze the tub when opening! The unique design ensures maximum freshness for your popcorn.

“We wanted to be responsible with our footprint. The tub can be reused three to four times, and it’s microwavable and freezer-safe. It’s even waterproof, so you can use it to protect your phone at the beach,” he added.

Chef Tony plans to expand the brand’s reach by leveraging e-commerce platforms, particularly TikTok Shop. Online platforms are excellent for launching new products and engaging directly with consumers, allowing them to showcase new flavors and receive immediate feedback.

With 15 years of experience, Chef Tony’s has expanded its footprint into neighboring countries such as Indonesia, Singapore, Dubai, and Thailand, showcasing its expertise in popcorn craftsmanship.

While growing its reach, the brand stays true to its Filipino roots, continuing to provide a diverse selection of high-quality snacks for families and friends to enjoy. – Kila Orozco/Rappler.com

Kila Orozo is a Rappler intern.