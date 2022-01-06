Remember Project Pie? The DIY pizza joint is back!

Pie-nally! The build-your-own-pizza concept restaurant opens two new branches in two cities.

MANILA, Philippines – Ever wondered where Project Pie went? It’s been more than four years since they closed eight of their Philippine branches – and pie-nally, the DIY pizza joint is back!

The Build-Your-Own-Pizza concept restaurant announced in November 2021 that they have opened a new branch in Shopwise Makati, open from 9 am to 10 pm daily. Shopwise Makati is located at Pablo Ocampo Sr. Extension, Corner Chino Roces Avenue, Makati City.

In December, their second branch opened at Shopwise Antipolo along M.L. Quezon Avenue, Antipolo City. It is open from 8 am to 8 pm daily.

Project Pie said that they will “continue to design and build more Project Pie outlets this 2022.” Customers can also order pizzas for delivery via the Go Robinsons app.

Project Pie allows customers to customize their own artisanal 9″ pizzas in-store. First, a sauce base is chosen – either olive oil, white, or red sauce. “Cheese wisely” from mozzarella, parmesan, goat cheese, or blue, and then top it off with meats of your choice – either prosciutto, ham, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, and more. You can choose from veggies like onions, basil, red bell pepper, broccoli, mushrooms, fresh herbs, jalapeño, and olives, and then watch your personal pie baked in Project Pie’s oven for three minutes until crisp. Prices start at P249.

They also have 18” pizzas and slices in cheese, pepperoni, ham, and creamy spinach artichoke flavors; pasta, burgers; chicken and rice meals; dessert pizza; and unli soda.

Project Pie announced the closure of eight Metro Manila branches in September 2017, except for their branch at Commerce Avenue in Alabang, Muntinlupa City. The US-based brand founded by James Markham first opened in the Philippines in 2013, with the help of Shakey’s local franchise owner. – Steph Arnaldo/Rappler.com