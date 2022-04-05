Dough not fear! Popeyes biscuits are finally back on the menu

Popeyes is ready to get all up in your biscuits – it's the comeback you've been waiting for!

MANILA, Philippines – What once was lost has now been found, and all you biscuit-loving fans dough not have to worry anymore – Popeyes famed signature biscuits are finally back on the menu!

HONEY BISCUIT. Photo courtesy of Popeyes

You may have noticed that they’ve been missing in stores for quite some time; what’s Popeyes’ salty fried chicken without its sweet, complementary partner? Luckily, after a few months, the Louisiana-founded fast food chain has brought back these favorite Southern treats starting April (until, hopefully, forever) in all stores around Metro Manila.

They’re still the same as we know it – golden-brown on the outside, and chewy, dense, and buttery on the inside. The rich buttermilk biscuits come in their three usual flavors: Honey (P49), Hazelnut (P59), and White Chocolate (P59). A box of three Honey Biscuits cost P139, a box of six Honey Biscuits costs P270, and a box of three Assorted Biscuits costs P165.

Popeyes’ biscuits can be ordered for dine-in, takeout, or delivery via GrabFood or Central’s website. Popeyes has branches in UP Town Center, SM Megamall, Venice Grand Canal Mall, SM Fairview, SM North EDSA, Robinsons Place Manila, Kroma Tower, Alimall, SM Southmall, Robinsons Galleria, Eastwood, NU MOA, SM Manila, SM San Lazaro, Alabang Town Center, and Arcovia City. – Steph Arnaldo/Rappler.com