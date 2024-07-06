LOOK: Potato Corner’s new store has ‘friescream’ and exclusive flavors

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
MANILA, Philippines – Surfries! Potato Corner launched its first-ever XP store in July, a flagship location at Food Choices in Glorietta 4, Makati City, offering several unique twists to the classic menu.
The highlight? The new Friescream – a blend of Potato Corner’s flavored or plain fries and soft-serve ice cream, for those into sweet-savory combinations.
The Potato Corner XP store also introduces new, branch-exclusive flavors, such as the Cheesy Jalapeno and Onion Butter, as well as the Salted Caramel and the unconventional Samgyupsal-flavored fries.
Potato Corner’s XP store expands its menu with deep-fried snacks like Flavored Chicken Skin and Loopys (curly fries), available in your choice of PC’s powder flavorings.
There are also beverages available, like Pop Coolers and R&B drinks. For hardcore Potato Corner fans, exclusive merchandise is also available featuring Poco, the starchy face of the beloved brand – shirts, bags, plushies, and tumblers.
Potato Corner said they plan to open more XP stores throughout the year and across Metro Manila. – Rappler.com
Add a comment
How does this make you feel?
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.