LOOK: Potato Corner’s new store has ‘friescream’ and exclusive flavors

FRIESCREAM. Potato Corner's new snacks are available in the XP store.

Fries, fries, baby! The new XP store in Glorietta 4 also has Flavored Chicken Skin and fries in Samgyupsal and Salted Caramel flavors.

MANILA, Philippines – Surfries! Potato Corner launched its first-ever XP store in July, a flagship location at Food Choices in Glorietta 4, Makati City, offering several unique twists to the classic menu.

GLORIETTA 4 XP STOREFRONT. Potato Corner

The highlight? The new Friescream – a blend of Potato Corner’s flavored or plain fries and soft-serve ice cream, for those into sweet-savory combinations.

FRIESCREAM OFFERINGS. Potato Corner

The Potato Corner XP store also introduces new, branch-exclusive flavors, such as the Cheesy Jalapeno and Onion Butter, as well as the Salted Caramel and the unconventional Samgyupsal-flavored fries.

DEEP-FRIED SNACKS.

Potato Corner’s XP store expands its menu with deep-fried snacks like Flavored Chicken Skin and Loopys (curly fries), available in your choice of PC’s powder flavorings.

There are also beverages available, like Pop Coolers and R&B drinks. For hardcore Potato Corner fans, exclusive merchandise is also available featuring Poco, the starchy face of the beloved brand – shirts, bags, plushies, and tumblers.

PC MERCHANDISE. Potato Corner

Potato Corner said they plan to open more XP stores throughout the year and across Metro Manila. – Rappler.com