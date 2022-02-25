Pick your president! Kumori’s cake cups come in 5 ‘presidential’ designs

Have your cake and vote for it, too! The bakeshop's new cake cup covers feature Robredo, Lacson, Pacquiao, Marcos, and Moreno.

MANILA, Philippines – At Kumori Japanese Bakery, you can have your cake… and vote for it, too? The local bakeshop is gearing up for the May elections with the release of its Presidentiables Cake Cups 2022, featuring the faces of five presidential candidates.

PRESIDENTIABLES CAKE CUPS. Photo from Kumori

We all know that choosing the right candidate is never a piece of cake. But you can at least show your support for your presidential choice by choosing from Kumori’s five cake cup covers: there’s Vice President Leni Robredo, Senator Ping Lacson, Senator Manny Pacquiao, former senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr., and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno.

Kumori also offers five new four-layer, cake cup flavors, such as the Okinawa Milk Tea Cup with a crumble base, spongecake, Serenitea Okinawa Milk Tea mousse, and whipped cream with choco crunchies.

OKINAWA. Photo from Kumori

SUMMER STRAWBERRY. Photo from Kumori

There’s also the Summer Strawberry Cake Cup with spongecake, strawberry jam, strawberry mouse, and whipped cream with sliced strawberries; the Choco Crumble Cake Cup with a chocolate spongecake, chocolate crumble, chocolate mousse, caramel crunchies, and dark chocolate drizzle; and the Butterscotch Dates Cake Cup with dates-infused spongecake, butterscotch mousse, whipped cream, and crumbles.

CHOCO CRUMBLE. Photo from Kumori

BUTTERSCOTCH DATES. Photo from Kumori

Lastly, there’s the Ube Halaya Cake Cup, a Pinoy classic with spongecake, ube halaya filling, ube mousse, and ube whipped cream.

UBE HALAYA. Photo from Kumori

You can mix and match your preferred cake cup flavor with the cake cup cover featuring the candidate of your choice. Each Presidentiables Cake Cup costs P89 apiece. It’s also available in boxes of four. The treats are available at all Kumori stores starting February.

They can also be ordered online via delivery from Kumori’s website, GrabFood, Foodpanda, Metromart, and Pickaroo. – Rappler.com