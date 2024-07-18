Donut shop Pufft to stop operations indefinitely

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

In not-so-sweet news, the online bakery and pop-up shop will be baking its Strawberry Monst donuts until July 31

MANILA, Philippines – Pufft, the Instagram-famous bakery known for its Strawberry Monst donuts during the pandemic, will be closing down indefinitely, Pufft owner Meg Hornsby-Bates told Rappler on Wednesday, July 17.

Pufft’s “indefinite closure” was a decision that was not easy for Hornsby-Bates, she shared.

“At the moment, there is a need to focus on other projects and concepts – something that I have been working on for some time,” she added. Pufft also holds physical pop-ups in malls.

“Over the years, we have gained a cult following. Not many donut makers specialize in filled donuts and our unique Strawberry Monst,” Hornsby-Bates said. The Strawberry Monst, a beloved best-seller of Pufft, features a fluffy brioche donut sandwich generously filled with fresh strawberries and cream.

Pufft’s last day of operations will be on July 31, 2024.

Customers can order online via Pufft’s website, or in person at Pufft stalls in SM Aura Premier’s Supermarket and on the fourth floor of Robinsons Magnolia.

Pufft’s commissary is located in Taguig City. The bakery, established in 2015, grew to viral fame in 2021 for its filled donuts in crazy flavors and the Strawberry Monst, a trending dessert in the pandemic. – Rappler.com