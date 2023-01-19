Must-thai! Ramen Nagi’s new Tom Yum Ramen is the best of both Asian worlds

MANILA, Philippines – If you can’t decide if you’re #TeamRamen or #TeamTomYum, that’s okay – you don’t have to! You can get the best of both Asian soup worlds at Ramen Nagi, whose Limited King for January is the Tom Yum Ramen.

It’s perfect for fans of the ramen chain’s signature tonkotsu ramen, and of Thailand’s hot, sour, and spicy shrimp-based soup. Freshly-made noodles are combined with Ramen Nagi’s signature rich, creamy, and savory tonkotsu (pork) broth, which is infused with a silky tom yum sauce that’s packed with different flavors – tangy, fresh, light, and spicy.

TOM YUM RAMEN. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

They complement each other well, with the tom yum goong broth providing a kick of acidity and spice in contrast to the buttery broth and creamy coconut milk that’s also infused. The fresh cilantro on top helps to provide some welcome freshness. It’s like you’re eating two good soups at once!

Everything is topped with tender, well-cooked shrimp, soft pork chashu slices, chewy menma (seasoned bamboo shoots), fresh greens, coriander (cilantro), and a generous drizzle of chili oil, which does make the broth really spicy for heat-averse people like me. I should’ve asked if the chili oil could served on the side instead.

The Tom Yum Limited King costs P590 for a bowl. It’s available until January 31, 2023 in all Ramen Nagi branches nationwide. – Rappler.com