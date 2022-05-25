Randy’s Donuts in BGC to temporarily stop operations

But donut worry! The iconic LA donut chain's first Philippine branch is only hitting pause and will re-open soon.

MANILA, Philippines – Sorry, Randy’s fans – the newly-opened US donut chain in Uptown Parade, Bonifacio Global City will be pausing operations in the meantime, three weeks after its soft opening on May 10.

Ever since the Los Angeles’ iconic donut store landed in Metro Manila, the public didn’t waste any time satisfying their cravings. Its first Philippine branch saw lines and lines of eager sweet tooths looking for their fix, with many even waiting in line for up to two to three hours just for a box of Randy’s airy, fluffy, and large donuts.

However, on Wednesday, May 25, Randy’s Donuts told Rappler that the team had to make the decision to hit pause to “replenish fresh ingredients from the US to serve its customers better.” On Facebook, the brand said it “ran out of flour” and that fresh batches are on their way from LA.

But donut worry – they plan to re-open “as soon as possible” and will be adding more flavors to the existing menu in time for its re-opening. Customers can stay posted on Randy’s Donuts Facebook page for any updates, since there is no confirmed date yet for its re-opening.

On May 17, Randy’s informed the public that due to supply shortages, the store would be limiting purchases to two boxes of 12 donuts or four boxes of six donuts per person.

According to Randy’s Donuts, the BGC branch has already sold over 70,000 donuts since its soft opening, with an average of over 5,000 donuts sold per day. The store’s grand opening is set for June, as the branch is still working from an outdoor kiosk and the iconic signage that is seen at all Randy’s Donuts branches in the US.

The Bistro Group announced in February that it would be bringing the world-famous donut brand to the Philippines to BGC’s 38th Street, beside Denny’s. The same fluffy, house-made donuts served in America is available in over 40 classic, premium, and deluxe flavors, like the signature Classic Glazed Raised, S’mores, Fruit Loops Raised, Apple Fritter, Butter Crumb, Jelly Raspberry, Cake Sprinkles, and Maple Raised with Churros.

Randy’s Donuts, which was founded in 1952, has been spotted in several Hollywood films and series, like in Marvel’s The Avengers, where Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) was spotted within a Randy’s donut hole. The iconic store exterior has also been used in Arrested Development, Masked Rider, Entourage, The Golden Child, Get Shorty, Problem Child 2, Crocodile Dundee, The Kissing Booth, and Runaways, among other films. – Rappler.com