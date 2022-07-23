Randy’s Donuts to open second PH location at this mall

Heads up, Randy's fans – the LA donut joint is going to be 'a skip and hop away from SM Mall of Asia'

MANILA, Philippines – Los Angeles donut joint Randy’s Donuts announced in a Facebook post on Friday, July 22., that it will be opening its second Metro Manila branch at S Maison Mall along Seaside Boulevard in Pasay City.

“About ready to reveal the #RandysDonutsPH’s next address in Manila. Clue: it’s a skip and a hop away from SM Mall of Asia,” the post’s caption read.

Known for its large and fluffy donuts that come in 40 different classic, deluxe, and premium flavors, Randy’s Donuts soft launched its first store in the Philippines last May at Uptown Parade in Bonifacio Global City (BGC). Since then, the donut joint has racked up long lines as customers would wait for hours to get their hands on the world-famous donuts.

Just three weeks after its soft opening, Randy’s Donuts in BGC temporarily closed on May 25 to replenish its ingredients from the US “to serve its customers better.” However, its Facebook page assured customers that it would resume operations shortly and would even be adding new flavors to their menu.

Sure enough, Randy’s Donuts reopened on June 15 with a new, outdoor takeout kiosk.

The iconic Los Angeles landmark opened its very first store along Manchester Boulevard in Inglewood, California in 1952. It currently has branches in Los Angeles, El Segundo, Downey, and Saudi Arabia.

Randy’s Donuts was brought to the Philippines by The Bistro Group, the company responsible for bringing Denny’s, Hard Rock Café, Buffalo Wild Wings, Modern Shanghai, Fish & Co, Italiannis, and TGIFridays to the country.

Its most recent addition is the world-renowned Brazilian restaurant Fogo de Chão, which is set to open in the Philippines in 2023. – with reports from Juno Reyes/Rappler.com

Juno Reyes is a Rappler intern.