LOOK: Red Ribbon opens first US drive-thru store

FIRST. Red Ribbon opens their first drive-thru store in the US in March.

Customers line up to visit Red Ribbon's milestone overseas branch, which is its 36th store in the whole US

MANILA, Philippines – Heads-up, overseas Red Ribbon fans! In an effort to make the homegrown bakeshop’s pastries more accessible for customers abroad, The Jollibee Group has opened its very first Red Ribbon Bakeshop with drive-thru service in the United States on March 5, 2022.

WELCOME. Photo courtesy of The Jollibee Group

Red Ribbon’s first US drive-thru store is located at 13421 Westheimer Road, Unit G, Houston, Texas 77082. It is their second branch in Houston and the 36th in the whole US.

FIRST CUSTOMERS. Photo courtesy of The Jollibee Group

The bakeshop offers some of their Philippine bestsellers in the US, such as the Mango Supreme Cake, Ube Overload Cake, Yema Caramel Cake, Butter Mamon, Cheesy Ensaimada, Chicken Empanada, Black Forest Cake, Mocha Flan, and Choco Mocha Crunch.

SHOP. Photo courtesy of The Jollibee Group

Aside from the drive-thru service, it also features a café-style set-up for customers who want to dine in instead, as well as shelves of Red Ribbon’s baked goodies to bring home. They also accept orders online through the Red Ribbon ordering app (available on App Store and Google Play), on their website (redriboonbakeshop.us), and DoorDash.

Red Ribbon was founded in the Philippines in 1979 and was fully acquired by the Jollibee Foods Corporation in 2005. Currently, it has over 500 branches all over the Philippines. – with reports from Edmar Delos Santos/Rappler.com

Edmar Delos Santos is a Rappler intern under the Life & Style and Entertainment section.