Southern-style grub: 3 new BF food spots to discover and 3 OGs to re-discover

Looking for a delicious brunch spot in the south? Check out these newbie and OG restaurants that are icons in the BF Homes food scene!

MANILA, Philippines – For self-identifying southies, the BF Homes food scene holds many fond memories for different reasons. From having Sunday lunch with the family after mass or late-night eats with the barkada after drinks, there is a food spot for you!

With some of these once hole-in-a-wall restaurants becoming big chains, the BF food scene will continue to be an influential, albeit underrated, part of the local food scene. Here are three well-loved OGs and three must-try newbies you need to check out, next time you’re in the area.

Newbie #1: Masa Bakehouse

Originating as a popular spot in La Union, Masa Bakehouse’s second branch has been a welcome addition to the BF food scene these past few years. As the IG handle notes, the team consists of “not so serious people making serious bread,” with the restaurant having a laid-back aesthetic and the bread being some of the best you will ever taste.

Priding itself on fresh high-quality bread, Masa offers many different options for your home pantry. Its two signature loaves are the buttery Brioche Loaf (P140) and the earthy Sourdough Loaf (P200). For sweets, they also serve classic Pan de Coco (P25) and a sinful Kamote Doughnut (P80).

Masa also features delectable dishes which highlight the quality of its bread. One of the signatures is the savory OG Beef Grilled Cheese (P290) with beef pares, cheese, and pickles. A unique offering is the northern African dish Shakshouka (P260) with runny poached eggs, rich tomato sauce, and tender eggplant.

Masa Bakehouse is located at Unit A, 231 Aguirre Avenue, BF Homes, Parañaque City.

Newbie #2: Tablo

Although relatively new, Tablo has already made a significant impact with three branches across the south and one branch in Quezon City. With the first branch in BF Resort going on three years, the restaurant has become well-known online as a great brunch spot with communal energy, value for money, and a diverse menu meant for sharing.

One of Tablo’s best-selling entrees is the must-have Herb Lemon Chicken Steak (P320) with a fresh herb marinade, roasted potatoes, garlic rice, and pepper gravy. Another option is the Shrimp + Sundried Tomato Cream Pasta (P490) with fresh basil and garlic bread.

Along with your meal, check out some of Tablo’s signature and Instagrammable drinks – try the refreshing Lychee Strawberry Smoothie (P185) or the indulgent Iced Dulce De Leche (P190).

Tablo is located at #2 Rodis St., JB Tan Avenue, BF Resort Village, Las Piñas City.

Newbie #3: La Chinesca

When it comes to authentic and affordable Mexican food, check out La Chinesca! The restaurant has been offering classic tacos and tostadas to BF residents for the past couple of years. Priding themselves on traditional corn tortillas and authentic stew recipes, make sure you stop by this spot and grab a taco, a tuna tostada, or both.

Among the variety of tacos, there’s the classic Carnitas (P150) featuring a low and slow pork confit filling and a sweet pineapple edge. The fan-favorite Huachinango (P170) features a crispy beer-battered fish with an XO crema.

If you are looking for something a little more adventurous, they have the Pulpo Tostada (P240), which is a crispy tortilla topped with succulent octopus and black bean puree. They also offer traditional Mexican drinks such as the Horchata (P170) with rice, milk, cinnamon, and orange zest and the La Fresca (P170) with cucumber, aloe vera, sesame leaf, and lime soda.

La Chinesca is located at 181 Aguirre Avenue, BF Homes, Parañaque City.

OG #1: Conti’s Bakeshop and Restaurant

Conti’s is probably the most popular restaurant to originate in the BF area. With 70 locations nationwide, the restaurant founded 25 years ago by the Conti sisters Cecile, Carole, and Angie has become a brunch favorite in households nationwide. However, as the saying goes, nothing beats the original.

Among Conti’s wide variety of entrees, the signature Baked Salmon (P495) is a go-to among regulars with its creamy-cheesy sauce and moist fish, as well as the classic Beef Salpicao (P505) with tender beef and a rich yet balanced sauce.

Looking for a quick bite or some pasalubong? Conti’s must-try baked goods include the savory Chicken Pie (P45) and fluffy Ensaymada (P62). For dessert, try the indulgent Chocolate Overload Cake (1,095) or sinful Mango Tart (P1,165).

Conti’s is located at 61 President’s Avenue, BF Homes Commercial Center, Parañaque City.

OG #2: Mama Lou’s

Before adding 10 more branches to its arsenal, Mama Lou’s was a simple homegrown Italian restaurant along Aguirre Street, known for its home-like environment and service. Founded by the late Malou Tremblay, the restaurant moved from its original Aguirre location of 10 years to Malou’s actual family home in Tropical Avenue and has since expanded, sending its homey vibes across Metro Manila.

Known for fresh and authentic thin-crust brick oven pizzas, the Mama Lou’s Special (P420) encapsulates the restaurant’s emphasis on quality ingredients and simple flavors with prosciutto, fresh basil, mango, and a balsamic dressing. Another great option is the Spinach and Goat Cheese Pizza (P385) which is topped with a little bit of honey.

For entrees, try the Rosemary Lamb Rack (P775) – a carnivore’s dream with ‘grade A’ lamb – or the Steamed Sole Fillet in Brodo (P430) – a sole fillet in a light broth with ginger and spring onions.

Mama Lou’s is located at Block 1 Lot 36 Tropical Ave. cor Palace Street, BF International, Las Piñas City.

OG #3: Ramen Kuroda

Among all the ramen chains out there, one reigns supreme in terms of sulit levels and customizability, and that is Ramen Kuroda, boasting solid roots in the south, but now with almost 30 stores nationwide.

Its original location in Aguirre Avenue opened in 2013 and was an instant hit, servicing affordable yet quality ramen to professionals and students alike. This was a driving factor of restaurateur and CEO Keiichi Kuroda, who wanted ramen to be integrated into the lives of the local market.

Although relatively affordable, the restaurant does not compromise on quality, emphasizing a savory and rich pork bone broth as the core of all dishes. The main varieties (all P200) are the plain Shiro, garlic Kuro, and spicy Ake. There’s also Curry Ramen (P250) and Tan Tan Men (P250) if you want to spice it up a little.

The restaurant also serves quality rice meals such as Katsudon (P240) and Teriyaki Chicken Don (P140). – Rappler.com

Jacob Tambunting is a Rappler intern.