Voter perks! Restaurants, food chains offering discounts on May 9

Enjoy various freebies, upgrades, and more from these popular restos – all you have to do is show your inked voting finger!

MANILA, Philippines – It’s Election Day in the Philippines! Have you cast your vote yet? If you already have, congratulations!

Because you’ve done your part as a Filipino citizen, several restaurants, food chains, and establishments want to reward voters for doing so by offering special discounts, freebies, and promos starting Monday, May 9 – so here’s a handy list! Just don’t forget to show your voting finger with indelible ink!

Burger King

The fast food chain is offering a free order of regular Onion Rings for every 4-Cheese Whopper Jr. purchase from Monday, May 9 to Tuesday, May 10 at any BK store nationwide!

J.CO Donuts & Coffee

As a “special treat to our voters,” the donut and coffee chain on May 9 is offering a DUO treat (buy-one-take-one) for P199 at any JCO store.

Avail of an uno-size beverage (Iced Jcoccino, Iced Mango Peach Tea, Iced Chocolate, Iced Lychee Berry Tea, Iced Thai Tea, Iced Green Tea Lemonade, Green Tea Frappe, and Cappuccino Chip Frappe) for dine-in and takeout.

Domino’s Pizza

You can get a free Regular Classic Pizza when you order either a Family Finest or Specialty Pizza from Domino’s on May 9 for dine-in and takeout from select branches.

Dairy Queen

The ice cream shop is rewarding voters with a free Blizzard Upsize from Regular to Medium at any DQ store on May 9. You can choose from Oreo, chocolate chip, strawberry, and mango flavors.

Auntie Anne’s

Get a Buy 1-Take 1 order of Auntie Anne’s Ube Cheese Bites from May 9 to 13 in all Auntie Anne’s stores nationwide! Customers can order up to two servings only, though.

Pizza Hut

Voters can get a free Stuffed Crust upgrade on May 9 in cheese, sausage, or cheese pimiento flavors at any Pizza Hut branch nationwide.

Starbucks

The coffee chain is treating voters to a free upsize on any handcrafted beverage of their choice on May 9 from all Starbucks branches nationwide. Customers can order up to two beverages per dine-in, takeout, or drive-thru transaction.

Max’s Restaurant

Diners can get a free Samalamig of their choice on May 9 for a minimum dine-in purchase of P700 at any Max’s Restaurant branch nationwide.

Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

CBTL is offering a free upsize on any of its beverages on May 9 nationwide!

Krispy Kreme

You can get a free Original Glazed Doughnut with any purchase in any KK store on May 9!

Chatime

Whenever you buy a Chatime drink of your choice, you can get a free regular-sized Pearl Milk Tea on the house at any Chatime branch. The promo is valid on May 9 from 2 pm to 6 pm, and can only be redeemed once per customer.

Chowking

You can enjoy a free extra scoop of ice cream whenever you buy a Chowking SuperSangkap Halo-Halo from May 9-13.

Koomi

You can get a free Stick-On-Me Purple Rice drink whenever you order any drink from Koomi on May 9!

Bonchon Chicken

A voter-exclusive 20% discount awaits dine-in customers in select Bonchon stores on May 9.

Tokyo Tokyo

If you spend at least P400 on a dine-in or takeout purchase at any Tokyo Tokyo branch, you can get a free 20oz Red Iced Tea with your meal on May 9.

Serenitea

You can get a 20% discount on any large-sized Serenitea drink on May 9 for dine-in and takeout in certain participating branches.

Wendy’s

For a minimum purchase of P100, you can get a free 6oz Frosty on May 9 for dine-in and takeout only.

Chili’s

You can get a 20% discount on all items at Chili’s on May 9, for no minimum purchase at select branches.

The Moment Group

When you dine-in at restaurants under The Moment Group – 8Cuts, Manam, Ooma, Din Tai Fung, HuChi, and Mo’ Cookies – you are entitled to a free Digital Moment Card for a minimum spend of P1,000 from May 9 to 11.

Buffalo’s Wings N’ Things

The wings joint is offering a free Downtown Iced Tea with any Grand Slam Favorites order at any branch on May 9 for dine-in and takeout only.

Classic Savory

The Chinese restaurant is offering a free Mango Pudding for every P500 purchase at any branch on May 9.

– Rappler.com