New ‘My South Hall’ has El Pollo Loco, Bulgogi Brothers, Buffalo Wild Wings in one dining space

It's hall-in-one! The new food hall houses 6 The Bistro Group restaurants in one space

Can’t decide between Chinese, Mexican, or Korean cuisine? Get “hall” in one at The Bistro Group’s newest dining space and food hall concept – My South Hall – located at Conrad S Maison, Pasay City.

Photo courtesy of The Bistro Group

The restaurant group has housed a few of their signature brands in one space, such as modern Mexican cantina El Pollo Loco, K-BBQ spot Bulgogi Brothers, wings joint Buffalo Wild Wings, and fish and chips resto Fish & Co. New concepts will also be available, such as Modern Shanghai, serving dimsum, noodles, and hotpots from Beijing, Sichuan, and Shanghai; and Fresh Co, which is a locally-sourced salads and wraps bar.

Photo courtesy of The Bistro Group

My South Hall features a modern, minimalistic design, group seating, and sofas for lounging. It opened in December at the ground floor of Conrad S’Maison, Marina Way, corner Seaside Boulevard, Mall of Asia Complex, in Pasay City. The food hall can seat up to 210 dine-in guests with social distancing protocols of at least 1.5 meters apart. All of My South Hall’s staff are fully-vaccinated against COVID-19.

My South Hall is open daily from 11 am to 9 pm. Guests are required to complete a temperature check upon entry.

The Bistro Group is also behind Italianni’s, TGIFridays, Denny’s, Hard Rock Cafe, Krazy Garlik, Las Flores, Tomatito, Rambla, and Watami. – Rappler.com