Dragonfruit for days! Get 4 kilos for just P499 from Aurora farmers

RuRi is holding a group buy of dragonfruit sourced from the farmers of Barangay Galintuja in Maria Aurora town, Aurora

MANILA, Philippines – Social agricultural enterprise Rural Rising is once again asking customers to support our local farmers, this time, by joining a dragonfruit group buy from the municipality of Maria Aurora in Aurora.

For P499, RuRi is selling four kilos of dragonfruit sourced from farms in Barangay Galintuja, where farmers primarily sell their harvest in stalls along the road. The nonprofit organization announced the sale on Wednesday, July 12.

“For two years now, we have been doing a surprisingly successful effort to help the dragonfruit farmers of Maria Aurora, Aurora. It was all very accidental. Our truck stalled along that stretch of road and came to a stop a few meters from a stall selling dragonfruit,” RuRi wrote.

“The owner of that stall was an Ibaloi woman who relocated from her native Kabayan, Benguet, in order to farm dragonfruit here. In the many hours it took to get the truck going again, our driver was given dragonfruits to eat. He brought some back for us and we found them exceedingly sweet,” RuRi shared.

“The next time the truck went that way, our driver had money and instructions to buy every kilo of dragonfruit that kindly woman had to sell. We’ve since made friends with all the farmers there, most of them Ibaloi too. The village is called Galintuja,” RuRi added.

As of writing, there are over 100 orders in stock available through RuRi’s website. The dispatch date has yet to be announced. RuRi’s pick-up locations are in Mandaluyong, Quezon City, and Alabang.

In June, Rural Rising held a rescue buy for pineapples from Isabela, lemons and lettuce from Benguet, and pumpkins from Nueva Ecija. Their regular rescue and group buys aim to save local produce from spoiling and to support the country’s struggling farmers.

To further support RuRi and ther local farmers, you can donate to the organization through GCash at 09175017787. – Rappler.com