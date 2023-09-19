Yam-my! Get 3 kilos of kamote for P320 from Guimaras farmers

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Don’t miss out on this sweet deal to help support the farmers of Barangay Monan, Jordan, Guimaras

MANILA, Philippines – Social enterprise Rural Rising (RuRi) is dedicated to providing local farmers the support they need to sell their harvest, so they are holding a three-color kamote rescue buy to help the farmers of Barangay Monan, San Lorenzo, Jordan, Guimaras!

The organization posted on Thursday, September 14 that they are selling three kilos of kamote (sweet potato) for P320. The price was originally set at P349.

“We are humbly seeking support for 500 kilos of Guimaras Island Kamotes,” RuRi wrote in the caption. The rescue buy sale is being held to support the community after they experienced the death of one of their members, 69-year-old Rolando Sace.

“In the middle of helping harvest our [tri-color] Kamote in Guimaras Island, around 3 pm, the father of our farmer suddenly collapsed and died in the carabao-drawn cart,” the post said. “The farmers, his family, they are in shock and mourning right now and they could not think of anything now except to attend to their father, to bring him home from the hospital, and to lay him to rest.”

“The harvest will continue on the 15th,” they added. The proceeds will go to repaying the farmers’ debt from the fertilizer bought to grow the produce.

“We also have children who are going to school. If we are unable to find buyers, we will not have money for their tuition fees,” the community said.

As of writing, there are 80 orders still in stock. Orders can be made via RuRi’s website. They are available for pick-up at the following locations:

RURI CENTRAL – G/F Tower 1, Avida Towers Centera, EDSA cor. Reliance Street, Mandaluyong

RURI NORTH – 22 Congressional Avenue, Project 8, Quezon City

RURI SOUTH – Old Transport Terminal Bldg., Alabang Town Center, Theater Dr., Ayala Alabang, Muntinlupa

The dispatch date of this batch of produce has yet to be announced.

Rural Rising has been actively supporting local farming communities by hosting regular rescue buys. Recent campaigns have contributed to the sale of basil from Pampanga, sweet corn from Pangasinan, and pineapples from Isabela, among many others. – Rappler.com