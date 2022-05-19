Go green with SaladStop’s 2 new salad bowls

There are two new filling additions to the SaladStop! menu, inspired by Italian and Asian cuisine

MANILA, Philippines – Inspired by different cuisines from all around the world, salad bar SaladStop! just launched two new filling and flavor-rich salad bowls called the Fu-Silly Me! and Samyo Sunrise.

If you’re looking for a hearty meal topped with a generous serving of tangy, creamy ranch dressing, Fu-Silly Me! (P365) might just be your match. The Italian pasta salad-inspired salad’s mix of romaine, fusilli pasta, oven-baked chicken thigh, feta cheese, sunflower seeds, cherry tomatoes, red onions, and black olives will bring the flavors of Italy right to you.

Feel like venturing across Asia instead? Samyo Sunrise (P395) is your ticket across the continent thanks to its spicy peanut vinaigrette drizzled over a loaded combination of romaine, oven-baked chicken thigh, pan-seared tofu, red and white cabbage, red onions, capsicum, and fried garlic.

The other new offerings, the Habibi and Taco Loco, will also be making their debuts as warm protein bowls.

Habibi offers a spicy Middle-Eastern experience through its blend of romaine, quinoa, falafels, red onions, cherry tomatoes, black olives, cucumber, capsicums, red pepper, and hummus over spiced honey vinaigrette.

Meanwhile, the Mexican-inspired Taco Loco’s fusion of romaine, plant-based taco meat, kidney beans, tortilla chips, romaine, white cabbage, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, red onions, jalapeño, cheddar cheese, and Smoky Ranch dressing is great for vegetarians who are looking to put a fun yet meatless spin on their meals.

SaladStop! also announced the permanent return of its seasonal favorites: the Yeobo Yeobo warm protein bowl, and the Howdy! salad and wrap.

The healthy food chain also leveled up its menu mainstays: Go Geisha now has a more “distinct baked mushroom taste,” the Tuna San now comes with soft boiled egg, and the Jai Ho includes roasted chicken.

All new and old menu items are available for dine-in, take-out, and delivery within Metro Manila.

SaladStop! was founded in Singapore in 2009 and opened its first branch in the Philippines at Central Square, Bonifacio Global City in 2014. The salad bar currently has branches in Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Spain, Korea, Vietnam and Malaysia. – Steph Arnaldo and Juno Reyes/Rappler.com

Juno Reyes is a Rappler intern.