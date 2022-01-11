Sarsa’s Chef JP Anglo is opening a Filipino restaurant in Dubai

OPENING SOON. Kooya Filipino Restaurant is set to open soon in Dubai.

Kooya Filipino Eatery is set to open at Jannah Place in Dubai Marina soon

MANILA, Philippines – JP Anglo – the chef behind the beloved Sarsa Kitchen – is bringing Filipino food to Dubai with a new restaurant called Kooya Filipino Eatery.

On January 7 he posted a video of the restaurant on Instagram, saying they will open “hopefully next week!” The restaurant is located at Jannah Place in Dubai Marina.

In other Instagram posts, he shared glimpses of the restaurant’s menu offerings, including inihaw na tokwa, and chicken inasal with all the requisite condiments.

Artwork on Kooya’s Instagram page also teases other Pinoy cuisine staples like isaw, halo-halo, and sorbetes.

JP, known in the culinary scene as Chef Jayps, hails from Bacolod, and is known for bringing a new twist to Filipino, and especially Negrense, cuisine.

After opening a few restaurants in Bacolod, he opened Sarsa Kitchen + Bar – famous for its sizzling kansi and isaw – in 2013. – Rappler.com