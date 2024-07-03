BGC’s Savage MNL closes down after 6 years

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'This is not the end but a new beginning,' Chef Josh Boutwood assures patrons

MANILA, Philippines – Chef Josh Boutwood’s Savage MNL is closing down after six years of business, the restaurant in Arya Plaza, Bonifacio Global City (BGC) announced on Tuesday, July 2.

Savage MNL, which opened in April 2018, said a “bittersweet” goodbye to a journey “filled with hard work, creativity, and, most importantly, the support and love” from its patrons. Boutwood also thanked his hospitality industry friends and bosses for “raising the bar for what dining experiences can be,” and for their “faith and support,” which have been the “backbone” of Savage’s success.

“You allowed us to push boundaries, take risks, and create something truly unique.”

Boutwood clarified that although this chapter is closing, “this is not the end but a new beginning.” Plans for relocation are underway, but exact details are still under wraps.

“The spirit of Savage lives on, and we are excited to announce that the next chapter of Savage will be opening soon. It will be a continuation of our journey, with new ideas, new flavors, and the same dedication to excellence.”

In a separate Instagram post, Savage MNL said it has “come to a point where the space allocation no longer permits us to push anymore.” However, they told patrons to stay tuned for the “up-and-coming new space” and developments the team is making.

Savage MNL uses “pre-industrial,” traditional cooking methods for its dishes, such as fire, smoke, and ash to create distinctively smoky flavors.

Chef Josh Boutwood oversees other The Bisto Group restaurants, such as Helm, The Test Kitchen MNL, The Test Kitchen Bakery, and Ember Manila. – Rappler.com