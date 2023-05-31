Shell-ebrate your love for oysters at The Grid’s Seafood Oyster Bar

Clam-oring for some fresh and baked oysters? The world is your oyster at Seafood Oyster Bar, which can also be found at Mitsukoshi Mall and Robinsons Magnolia!

MANILA, Philippines – Calling all seafood lovers! Clam-oring for a fresh set of raw oysters or a platter of really good baked ones? The world is your oyster at Seafood Oyster Bar, the relatively new brand under Tasteless Food Group, the restaurant arm behind The Grid, Scout’s Honor, Your Local, Hanamaruken Ramen, Champion Hotpot, and more.

The “spe-shell” oyster bar first opened in The Grid at Power Plant Mall in early 2023, selling oysters either served raw, baked, or grilled in different flavors from Wednesdays to Sundays. They recently set up a stall at Itadaki Food Court in Mitsukoshi Mall, BGC from Fridays to Sundays and another at the newly-opened Public Eatery in Robinsons Magnolia.

FRESH AKLAN OYSTERS. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

The locally-sourced oysters from Aklan are hefty in size and taste fresh and clean, with no shucking residue and that malansa, sea-salty taste. They’re served chilled, raw, and on salt, and taste best with a squeeze of lemon on top. You can get a plate with spiced vinegar on the side for P360 per 6 pieces and P700 per dozen. Just make sure to not consume a huge amount of the raw stuff on an empty stomach!

If you want something new, don’t sleep on Seafood Oyster Bar’s best-selling Miso Custard Baked Oysters, which feature a velvety, thick topping of umami-filled creamy custard that’s slightly torched to add a tinge of smokiness to the perfectly salty and very addictive miso flavor that works great with the meaty oyster. It also has a hint of sweetness. I could easily finish a platter of six on my own – no umay factor here.

MISO CUSTARD BAKED OYSTERS. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

Other flavors are also available, like the Garlic Ginger Butter, which is a lighter but just as tasty option – the tingle of ginger is prominent and melds with the garlic butter. The Creamed Spinach Cheese is also a flavorful variant for cream cheese and spinach dip lovers. The Bacon and Cheese is cheesy and creamy, but this flavor could get a bit too salty with the addition of real bacon bits mixed in, plus the oyster.

The Baked Oysters cost P360 for 6 pieces and P700 for a dozen.

For something richer and more filling, the Rice Baked Oysters are a must-try. It’s almost like a meal on its own – fresh oysters generously topped with a heap of flavorful rice, a creamy mixture, then baked with different toppings. They’re all worth trying out – the Truffled Mushroom is creamy and truffle-y (although it could get too heavy); the Herbed Chili Garlic comes with a little zing of heat and fresh herbs; and the Creamy Sisig tastes just like your favorite slightly spicy Kapampangan sisig, served atop creamy rice and an oyster.

RICE BAKED OYSTERS. Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

The Rice Baked Oysters are P280 for 3 pieces and P550 for 6 pieces. Three is enough to fill you up, and that’s if you’re not being shell-fish and are sharing with a partner!

Those aren’t the only pearls that Seafood Oyster Bar offers – they have three other Japanese-inspired flavors exclusively available at the Itadaki Food Court branch. They are the Kaki Fry Oysters with Tartar Sauce, Wasabi Yuzu Cream Oysters, and Grilled Oysters with Tobanjan Butter!

Apart from oysters, they also offer starters like Salted Egg Shrimps and 3 Cheese Baked Scallops, and seafood rice plates such as Grilled Squid and Miso Glazed Salmon at the Public Eatery branch.

You can check out Seafood Oyster Bar’s Instagram for more information. – Rappler.com