LOOK: Seattle’s Best Coffee opens first drive-thru store in PH

MANILA, Philippines – Stuck in traffic and in desperate need of a caffeine boost? Seattle’s Best Coffee is providing an on-the-go coffee fix for customers driving outside Metro Manila with its first drive-thru store in Rosario, Batangas!

The coffee chain opened the new branch in early May. The store serves the café’s signature iced and hot coffee and non-caffeinated beverages, as well as sweet and savory pastries and select hot meals to customers who don’t want to exit their vehicles and would prefer to wait in the car for their orders.

However, patrons looking for a spot to dine and hang out in may also opt to enjoy their food and drinks inside the cozy, minimalist, and trendy café.

The Batangas drive-thru store is located along Rosario Ibaan Road, Barangay Namunga, Rosario, and won’t be Seattle’s Best’s last branch of that kind, as it plans to expand across the country.

Other local brands that have opened drive-thru branches in and outside Metro Manila include Lola Nena’s, Dunkin’, and Conti’s Bakeshop. – with reports from Juno Reyes/Rappler.com

Juno Reyes is a Rappler intern.