Silvanas among 50 Best Cookies in the World, according to Taste Atlas

The well-loved Dumaguete delicacy is having its moment!

MANILA, Philippines – Dumaguete’s pride and joy is getting its well-deserved recognition, because the famous silvanas was named among the 50 Best Cookies in the World for 2024!

In a list published by international food database Taste Atlas on Wednesday, June 19, the Filipino delicacy ranked 25th out of 50 global cookies, with a rating of 4 stars.

Petticoat Tails, a classic Scottish shortbread cookie, topped the list. Also on the list are the South American alfajores (dulce de leche sandwich cookies), Holland’s stroopwafel, France’s macarons, speculaas, and the US’ chocolate chip cookie.

According to Taste Atlas, silvanas – a frozen cookie sandwich – is known as the “snack version” of sans rival, the traditional Filipino dessert. Silvanas are made with two cashew meringue wafers that are “held together with a thick layer of buttercream and are generously coated in cashew crumbs.” It’s sweet and creamy, and both crispy then chewy in one bite.

The original buttercream flavor is the most popular, but silvanas can also come in different ones including strawberry, mocha, and chocolate.

“Popular throughout the country, these cookies have to be refrigerated and are best served well-chilled or frozen,” Taste Atlas added.

The best places mentioned to get good silvanas are House of Silvanas, and Dumaguete’s Sans Rival Cakes & Pastries and Sans Rival Bistro.

Another sweet Filipino favorite made it on a Taste Atlas list recently, the champorado, which ranked 14th among the Best-Rated Rice Puddings in the World.

Taste Atlas is an online gastronomic database that promotes the local culinary culture of countries all over the world. The website contains over 10,000 specialty dishes, drinks, recommended restaurants, and local ingredients for anyone to check out before an international trip. – Steph Arnaldo/Rappler.com