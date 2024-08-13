Sinigang or bulalo? Both among Taste Atlas’ Best Soups in the World for 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Will you show your bula-love or are you part of the sini-gang?

MANILA, Philippines – In news that isn’t soup-rising anymore… sinigang, sinigang na baboy, and bulalo have made it to the Best Soups in the World list for 2024, according to international food database Taste Atlas!

Sinigang in general ranked 17th on the top 50 list with a 4.5 out of 5 rating. Sinigang na baboy ranked 38th with 4.4 stars. In one spot above is Tagaytay’s famous bulalo in 37th place.

Paraguay’s hearty meat and dumpling soup — Bori-bori (Vori-vori) — dominated the list, followed by Indonesia’s slow-braised beef soup in second place. Japan’s ramen is in fourth, Taiwanese hotpot is in sixth, and Japan’s tonkotsu and shoyu ramen are in ninth and 10th places, respectively.

Taste Atlas wrote that sinigang gets its sour taste from sampalok (tamarind tree fruit) or other souring agents like guava, mango, or kamias. The soup can be made with pork, fish, beef, shrimp, or chicken and is usually paired with rice. Common vegetables used include kangkong (water spinach), sitaw (string beans), labanos (radish), talong (eggplant), sili (chili), tomato, and more.

“With its sour lightness perfectly matching the harsh tropical heat of the country, sinigang is a unique soup that is a true representative of Filipino cuisine,” Taste Atlas wrote.

Taste Atlas said the best places to get sinigang are Romulo Cafe in Quezon City, Sentro 1771 in Makati City, The Aristocrat in Manila, and Abe Serendra in Taguig City.

Bulalo uses tender beef shanks and marrow bones for its broth, with the fat and collagen giving it a robust and distinct flavor. Cabbage, string beans, potatoes, carrots, onions, and corn are typically added.

Tagaytay’s Leslie’s, Balay Dako, Mahogany Market, Bulalo Point, Pamana Restaurant, RSM Lutong Bahay, and LZM were named the best places to try the dish. True to the city’s cooler climate, TasteAsia said the soup is “traditionally consumed during cold weather, when it is usually served for dinner.”

In 2023, sinigang na baboy, bulalo, and tinolang manok were among Taste Atlas’ best meat soups.

Taste Atlas is a gastronomical and experiential travel guide promoting culinary cultures around the globe. It contains over 10,000 native and specialty dishes, drinks, recommended restaurants, and local produce to guide anyone’s next trip abroad. – Steph Arnaldo/Rappler.com