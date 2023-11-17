Sinigang na baboy, bulalo, tinolang manok among Taste Atlas’ best meat soups of 2023

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SOUP-ERB! (L-R) Bulalo, sinigang na baboy, and tinolang manok earn spots in Taste Atlas' Best Meat Soups in the World list for 2023.

Meat your soup-er dish with the Philippines' best meat soups of 2023!

MANILA, Philippines – It should come as no soup-rise that Filipino meat soups have found themselves on Taste Atlas’ Best Meat Soups list for 2023.

Sinigang na baboy, the country’s sour soup packed with meat and vegetables, garnered yet another form of global recognition from the international food database. With a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars, this native dish placed 11th on the list. TasteAtlas named Max’s Restaurant as the most iconic place to have sinigang na baboy.

“Nowadays, sinigang mix is available in supermarkets, but enjoying the dish made from scratch represents the full experience,” TasteAtlas said.

Meanwhile, bulalo received a rating of 4.4 stars and ranked 17th. Using tender beef shanks and marrow bones, fat and collagen melt into the broth, giving it a robust and distinct flavor. Leslie’s in Tagaytay is named the best place to try the dish.

True to Tagaytay’s cooler climate, TasteAsia said that the soup is “traditionally consumed during cold weather, when it is usually served for dinner.”

Finally, tinolang manok sat in 30th place with a 4.2 rating, the same score given to Indonesia’s Coto Makassar, Greece’s Kotosoupa, and Georgia’s Chikhirtma.

Described as a “nourishing Filipino chicken soup,” tinolang manok contains various cuts of chicken and chicken organs sitting in a green papaya, chili pepper, or malunggay-based broth. TasteAtlas said Mesa Restaurant is the best place to have the dish.

“Chicken tinola is a staple in every Filipino household and can be enjoyed as a starter or a hearty main course,” the website wrote.

This isn’t the first time sinigang na baboy and bulalo made it to TasteAtlas’ lists. Last April, they were featured in the website’s Top 50 Best Soups of 2023. They placed 42nd and 43rd, respectively. Sinigang na baboy was also named the best soup of 2021.

TasteAtlas is a gastronomical and experiential travel guide promoting different culinary cultures around the globe. It contains over 10,000 native and specialty dishes, drinks, recommended restaurants, and local produce to save for anyone’s next trip abroad. – with additional reports from Ally de Leon/Rappler.com

Ally de Leon is a Rappler intern.