Cool! Sorbetes, halo-halo named World’s Best Ice Creams by Taste Atlas for 2022

MANILA, Philippines – Want to know something cool? Two classic Filipino desserts have been included in Taste Atlas’ Best Rated Ice Creams in The World list for 2022 – the traditional sorbetes and refreshing halo-halo!

Sorbetes lands in the top five roster of the list in fourth place with a 4.5 out of 5 star rating. The popular Filipino ice cream, also known as “dirty ice cream,” is typically sold in street carts around the Philippines.

“Although it sounds similar to a sorbet, coming from the Spanish sorbete, it is not a sorbet, it is ‘dirty ice cream.’ The locals jokingly call it that, due to the fact that it is sold along polluted streets,” Taste Atlas wrote.

It’s traditionally made from carabao’s milk and sugar, flavored with local ingredients like cheese, mango, chocolate, ube (purple yam), langka (jackfruit), buko (coconut), strawberry, avocado, and many more. Sorbetes can be served by the scoop, in sugar or waffle cones, or in between bread for an ice cream sandwich.

Taste Atlas named three local restaurants where you can “eat the best sorbetes” – Hiyas in Pasig City, La Fiesta in Pasay City, and Pamana Restaurant in Tagaytay City.

Sorbetes beats Italy’s gelato cioccolato (chocolate) in sixth place; Italy’s stracciatella (vanilla with chocolate bits) in seventh, Italy’s affogato (espresso and vanilla gelato) in eighth, and the US’s frozen custard in 10th place.

The World’s Best Ice Cream for 2022 is Italy’s gelato al pistacchio (pistachio gelato), which has a 4.6 rating.

Coming in 20th place is another Filipino favorite – the famous halo-halo – with a 4.1 rating. Translated as “mix-mix” in English, this summer dessert is a mix of shaved ice, milk, fruit, and beans, sometimes with ice cream and other Filipino desserts. Taste Atlas lists down other halo-halo ingredients like leche flan, bananas, durian, mung bean, coconut, purple yam jam, chickpeas, sweet potato, and even sweet corn or corn crisps.

“Originally, halo-halo desserts were sold by Japanese vendors in halo-halo parlors or at numerous street stalls before the occupation of the Philippines in the 1940s. In fact, this Filipino specialty is often said to have been inspired by a shaved-ice cooler called anmitsu, another Japanese summer drink,” Taste Atlas wrote.

Their anatomy of a common halo-halo is as follows, from bottom to top: sugar, milk, gulaman, sago, nata de coco, sugar palm fruit, sweetened jackfruit strips, sweetened red mung beans, sweetened bananas, shaved ice, evaporated milk, leche flan, ube halaya, and pinipig.

According to Taste Atlas, the “best halo-halo in the world” can be found in Razon’s of Guagua, Kabigting’s Halo Halo in Angeles, Pampanga; Aling Foping’s in Davao City; Makati’s Milky Way Cafe; Mang Inasal; Nathaniel’s Bakeshop; The Aristocrat, Max’s Restaurant; and Manila’s Aling Banang’s.

Filipino delicacies are no stranger to Taste Atlas’ global accolades – just recently, sinigang was named the World’s Best Soup in January, holding a rating of 4.63 out of 5. For Taste Atlas’ 2020 Awards, sinigang was also named the World’s Best Vegetable Soup with a 4.8 rating.

In December 2021, Taste Atlas included lechon, bibingka, lugaw, and kesong puti in their top 100 Most Popular Christmas Dishes list. Adobo and sisig were also among Taste Atlas’ 100 Best Dishes in the World for 2021.

In March 2019, kare-kare, lechon, and crispy pata found their places on Taste Atlas’ Top 100 Best Traditional Dishes In The World list of the year.

Taste Atlas is an online gastronomic database that promotes the local culinary culture of countries all over the world. The website contains over 10,000 specialty dishes, drinks, recommended restaurants, and local ingredients for anyone to check out before an international trip. – Rappler.com