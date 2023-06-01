Dasorb! Sorbetes, halo-halo among World’s Best Frozen Desserts, according to Taste Atlas

MANILA, Philippines – The heat is on between two well-loved Filipino desserts! Sorbetes and halo-halo have been hailed as some of the best frozen desserts in the world, according to Taste Atlas.

On Wednesday, May 31, Taste Atlas released the 50 Best Rated Frozen Desserts in the World list for 2023, where sorbetes, our local ice cream made traditionally with carabao milk, ranked fifth.

Sorbetes is usually served in sugar cones or burger buns. Taste Atlas noted that locals also call sorbetes “dirty ice cream” because it is usually sold in carts along streets. Its most common flavors are avocado, queso (cheese), mango, and ube.

Halo-halo – which translates to “mix-mix” – took the 43rd spot on the list. While it can be enjoyed year-round, Taste Atlas describes it as a “summer dessert or a snack of mixed fruit and beans, topped with finely crushed ice and either milk or ice cream.” Other variations of halo-halo include coconut shavings, jelly or sago, leche flan, cornflakes, pinipig (crispy rice), and ube ice cream or ube halaya.

The list also includes several kinds of gelato, like gelato alla fragola (strawberry) at 49th, gelato alla nocciola (hazelnut) at 20th, and gelato al pistacchio at 6th, to name a few. Ranking in the top four above sorbetes are USA’s frozen custard, Turkey’s dondurma (chewy ice cream), Peru’s queso helado (ice cream with cinnamon, cloves, and coconut), and Iran’s bastani sonnati (saffron-infused ice cream) at number one.

Both sorbetes and halo-halo were also included in Taste Atlas’ Best Rated Ice Creams in the World for 2022. Sorbetes placed fourth in the list while halo-halo came in at the 20th spot. In April 2023, Taste Atlas named sorbetes second best rated ice cream in the world, falling just behind Turkey’s dondurma.

Taste Atlas is an online gastronomic database that promotes the local culinary culture of countries all over the world. The website contains over 10,000 specialty dishes, drinks, recommended restaurants, and local ingredients for anyone to check out before an international trip. – Sophia Gonzaga/ Rappler.com

Sophia Gonzaga is a Rappler intern.