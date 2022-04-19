Starbucks has new Macadamia White Chocolate Latte, Frappuccino

Are you a white chocolate stan and a macadamia fan? Check out Starbucks' new summer beverages!

MANILA, Philippines – If you’re a white chocolate stan and a macadamia fan, you’re in for a treat this summer – Starbucks has introduced new seasonal beverages featuring the two ingredients.

Starting Tuesday, April 19, you can get the new Macadamia White Chocolate Latte, which includes Starbucks’ signature espresso with white chocolate syrup, topped with whipped cream. It’s available hot or iced in tall (P175), grande (P190), and venti (P205) sizes.

There’s also a new cream-based Macadamia White Chocolate Ocean Frappuccino, which is a beautiful espresso blended beverage infused with macadamia white chocolate syrup and topped with whipped cream. The pretty blue-and-white drink is available hot or iced in tall (P180), grande (P195), and venti (P210) sizes.

If you want something a bit more refreshing, Starbucks has a new Yuzu Passionfruit M:lk Cream, which features a new dairy-free, velvety topping of oat milk and rice whipping cream. The drink is made from Zen Clouds oolong tea, real yuzu passionfruit bites, and topped with the creamy cereal cap. It costs P170 for tall, P185 for grande, and P200 for venti.

There are also new additions to Starbucks’ food menu – the Takoyaki Bun (P105), Oh My CheesyDilla (P125), and the plant-based Penne Alla Vodka (P185) and No Meat Japanese Curry Puff (P105). For desserts, there’s the Berries and Cream Cake (P215) and Blackout Cake (P225).

FOOD. Photo courtesy of Starbucks

Starbucks’ new summer beverages are available in all Starbucks stores nationwide, with the exception of the Macadamia White Chocolate Ocean Frappuccino, which is only in select stores. You can also get them for delivery via GrabFood or foodpanda. – Rappler.com