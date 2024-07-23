Berry good! Starbucks introduces Strawberry Truffle Cream Frappuccino

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

It's like chocolate-covered strawberries in drink form!

MANILA, Philippines – Love chocolate-covered strawberries? Starbucks Philippines newest drink may be berry aligned with your sweet tooth cravings!

NEW STARBUCKS DRINKS. Starbucks PH

The coffee chain introduced the new Strawberry Truffle Cream Frappuccino and Latte, available starting July 23 to September 9, 2024.

The cream-based blended beverage combines rich truffle chocolate cake and the taste of chocolate-dipped strawberries, blended with strawberry fruit sauce and real strawberry chunks. You can get it hot, iced, or blended in three sizes for P195, P210, and P225, respectively.

GOLDEN FUSION ORIGINAL RECIPE. Starbucks PH

A new Barista Champion Recipe is also on the menu, called Golden Fusion – an original creation made by Allen Tai, 2023 Starbucks Asia Pacific Barista Champion. ​It combines a Starbucks ristretto shot and cold brew with pear and orange blossom flavors, and is available in grande size only for P205.

BELGIAN CHOCOLATE BEVERAGE. Starbucks PH

Making a sweet comeback is the Belgium Chocolate Frappuccino, a blend of chocolate sauce with espresso and dark chocolate shavings. It costs P195, P210, and P225.

Sweet pastries are available like the Cookies and Cream Cheesecake, Chocolate Swiss Cake, and Chocolate Butterscotch Oat Bar with Sea Salt. Savory options include Grilled Cheese Steak on Sourdough and the Spartichoke Lasagna.

All items are available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery in Starbucks branches nationwide and via GrabFood, foodpanda, and Pick.A.Roo. – Rappler.com