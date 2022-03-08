New Strawberry, Apple-Caramel Cream Milk Pies up for grabs at Tokyo Milk Cheese Factory

It's the new apple of your pie! These flaky puff pastry delights are stuffed with Hokkaido milk cream.

MANILA, Philippines – Japanese pastry shop Tokyo Milk Cheese Factory (TMCF) recently introduced two new variants to their signature cream milk pie – the Strawberry Cream Milk Pie and Apple-Caramel Cream Milk Pie.

Best served chilled, these golden-brown, flaky, and buttery puff pastries stuffed with overflowing cream is a sight for sore eyes and a treat for the not-so-sweet tooth, especially if you enjoy cream puffs.

The Strawberry Cream Milk Pie is perfect for fans of berry-flavored sweets – the thick puff pastry, which is combined with a soft choux pastry, is filled with strawberry filling mixed with Hokkaido milk, resulting in a creamy, light, and adorably pink strawberry-flavored cream. For P590, you can get a box of five filling pieces.

STRAWBERRY CREAM. Photo from Tokyo Milk Cheese Factory

If you like apple pie, the oven-baked Apple-Caramel Milk Pie is stuffed with Hokkaido cream, real chunky, sweet apple bits, and honey, accentuated by a welcome touch of cinnamon. This costs P650 per box of five palm-sized pieces.

APPLE CARAMEL. Photo from Tokyo Milk Cheese Factory

TMCF’s new Strawberry Cream Milk Pies and Apple-Caramel Cream Milk Pies are available for take-out and delivery via their website, Grabfood, foodpanda, Pickaroo, and Instagram.

For store-direct orders, delivery is available daily between 11 am to 7 om. Same-day delivery cut-off is at 6 pm, while pick-up is only until 5 pm.

They have branches in Ayala Malls Manila Bay, Estancia Mall, The Podium, SM Megamall, Uptown BGC, Glorietta 4, Greenbelt 5, Ayala Malls Vertis North, Robinsons Place Ermita, Eastwood, Robinsons Magnolia, Okada, and NAIA.

For provincial deliveries, customers can contact 09666291364. – Steph Arnaldo and Euna Regaspi/Rappler.com

Euna Regaspi is a Rappler intern under the Life & Style and Entertainment section.