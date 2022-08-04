Sweet treat! Try Crepe Brulée cones from this Las Piñas City bakery

MANILA, Philippines – Holy crepe! Have you ever had creme brulée in crepe form? That’s what you’d call a Crepe Brulée – a popular on-the-go sweet snack from abroad that has finally gotten on local home bakery Gourmet Cravings’ radar. Now, the business sells its own take to sweet tooths looking for the best of both dessert worlds!

Photo from Gourmet Cravings

As a fan of both desserts, I was pleasantly surprised with this hybrid – you have a slightly thick homemade crepe wrapped like a pita wrap/cone, filled with a light, fluffy vanilla chantilly cream halfway, and then topped with Gourmet Cravings’ signature sweet, rich creme brulée custard, torched to a sugary crisp.

It’s a fun snack to eat; the bakery also provides you with a wooden spoon to get to the inside of the cone if you’d rather go for the custard right away and save the crepe for last. For me, the pastry could get really filling, so I prioritized the creme brulée, which was actually my favorite part.

It’s a satisfying treat that’s not overly sweet – the airiness of the almost-whipped-like chantilly cream complements the thick, sweet custard on top, and is finished off with a torched sugar disc on top to provide that slight crackle and distinct “burnt sugar,” caramel-y taste.

Photo from Gourmet Cravings

“We were inspired by Millet Crepes in California, so we wanted another creme brulée pastry that’s easy to carry and fun to eat. This was how it started,” Gourmet Cravings told Rappler, whose previous best-seller in August was a crème brûlée cake that is similar to tarta catalana.

The crepe brulée is available in boxes of four for P580. It’s can be enjoyed both freshly-delivered or chilled in the refrigerator; I enjoyed the latter.

Gourmet Cravings is located in Las Piñas City. It’s open from Wednesdays to Sundays, 10 am to 7 pm, and can cater to walk-in orders or online orders via Instagram. – Rappler.com