LOOK: Tagaytay City’s Tsokolateria to open in Metro Manila

The well-loved destination resto is finally opening its first branch in Makati City!

MANILA, Philippines – It’s cacao or never! A well-loved Tagaytay City staple is finally heading to Metro Manila – it’s Tsokolateria, and it’s soon-to-open branch has been spotted in Makati City!

A tarpaulin of its first Metro Manila branch was recently seen at the second level of Greenbelt 5, Makati City, right next to the entrance of the footbridge to Landmark. Its opening date has yet to be confirmed.

SPOTTED. Photo from Ellen Caluza

So far, the artisanal restaurant only has two branches, including one in Baguio City. It’s usually located beside Filipino restaurant Pamana and/or Hawaiian BBQ Ribs, which are all restaurants of the Happy Concept Group.

Tsokolateria was founded in 2015 and is known for expertly infusing local cacao in both its sweet and savory dishes. The destination restaurant “famous for everything cacao and everything local” is also famed for its native tablea batirol blends.

The original Tsokolateria located at The Boutique Bed & Breakfast along Emilio Aguinaldo Highway, Silang Junction South, Tagaytay, Cavite. – Rappler.com