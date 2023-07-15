Taho, maruya, espasol are among Best Street Food Sweets in World, according to Taste Atlas

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – It’s a sweet life living in the Philippines! Three Filipino favorites – taho, maruya, and espasol – have made it to Taste Atlas’ Top 50 Best Street Food Sweets in The World list for 2023, as announced on Friday, July 14.

Taho, the sweet Filipino dessert of soft tofu, tapioca, and sugar, made it to 25th place with 4.2 stars. Maruya, or deep-fried banana fritter, was in 37th place with 4 stars, and chewy Filipino rice cake espasol made it to the 44th spot with 3.8 stars. Portuguese egg custard tart pastel de nata reigned at first place.

South Korea’s hotteok came in 4th, Belgium’s liege waffles in 6th, Japan’s taiyaki in 17th, Spain’s churros in 23rd, and USA’s funnel cake landed in 47th spot.

Taste Atlas described taho as a steamed snack of fresh soft tofu – “tender and creamy texture and an incredibly soft consistency” – doused in arnibal (caramel brown sugar syrup) and sprinkled with sago pearls. “Taho is usually sold by street vendors who sell this traditional delicacy in the early morning as a sweet, protein-packed breakfast.”

Maruya consists of sliced or mashed bananas that are dusted with flour, battered, then fried until golden brown. The fritters are usually made with Filipino saba bananas and lightly dusted with sugar.

“They are most commonly eaten as a light snack, sweet breakfast, or a filling afternoon dessert. These fritters are a favorite among children and can often be found at street stalls throughout the country,” Taste Atlas wrote.

Espasol is prepared with a “combination of toasted glutinous rice flour and grated coconut that is slowly cooked in coconut milk.” The soft pliable dough mixture is shaped into long cylinders or triangles before coated in rice flour.

“Espasol is associated with the Laguna region, where it is a hailed as a local specialty that is usually bought at various restaurants, stores, and street stalls,” Taste Atlas said.

In February, maruya and turon (deep-fried banana rolls) were included in Taste Atlas’ Best Fried Desserts list. In July, Filipino restaurant The Aristocrat landed on Taste Atlas’ Most Legendary Restaurants in the World list with lumpiang Shanghai as its “most iconic dish.”

Taste Atlas is an online gastronomic database that promotes the local culinary culture of countries all over the world. The website contains over 10,000 specialty dishes, drinks, recommended restaurants, and local ingredients for anyone to check out before an international trip. – Steph Arnaldo/Rappler.com