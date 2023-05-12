Pinoy fried! Lechon, lechon kawali, Bicol express, sisig among Best Pork Dishes in the World of Taste Atlas

MANILA, Philippines – Hogging 2023’s list of Best Pork Dishes in the World are four Filipino favorites – lechon, lechon kawali, Bicol express, and sisig!

International food database Taste Atlas released its top 50 list of Best Pork Dishes in the World on Thursday, May 11, with lechon in 17th place, lechon kawali in 22nd, Bicol express in 23rd, and sisig in 28th place. Mexico’s carnitas topped the list, followed by Korea’s samgeyopsal, Japan’s katsudon and tonkatsu, Singapore’s char siu, and USA’s ribs and pulled pork.

Three other Filipino dishes made it to the top 51-100 list – binagoongan in 52nd place, inihaw na liempo in 53rd, and crispy pata in 57th.

According to Taste Atlas, lechon, derived from a Spanish word for roasted suckling pig, is one of the most popular festive dishes in the Philippines. “The slowly-roasted suckling pig is usually stuffed with lemongrass, tamarind, garlic, onions, and chives, and is then roasted on a large bamboo spit over an open fire,” they wrote, resulting in juicy meat and crispy skin.

Lechon kawali is hailed the Filipino version of deep-fried pork belly. “Boiled in plain or seasoned water, the meat is rubbed with salt, cut into chunks, then deep-fried until it develops a golden-brown, crispy skin, but remains juicy and tender on the inside,” Taste Atlas wrote, adding that it is typically eaten with lechon liver sauce (Mang Tomas) on the side.

Sisig is the popular Kampampangan dish made by “boiling, chopping, and grilling parts of pig’s head such as ears, cheeks, and jowls, which are then seasoned with salt, pepper, and vinegar.” Sometimes, it is mixed in with onion, chili pepper, liver, pork cracklings, and topped with egg.

Bicol express is the famous sliced pork dish that is doused in a creamy-spicy, coconut-based sauce, seasoned with shrimp paste and sili.

Taste Atlas is an online gastronomic database that promotes the local culinary culture of countries all over the world. The website contains over 10,000 specialty dishes, drinks, recommended restaurants, and local ingredients for anyone to check out before an international trip. – Steph Arnaldo/Rappler.com